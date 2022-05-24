The Killers in Doncaster: Stage times, support acts and more

The Killers kick off their UK tour dates . Picture: Myles Wright/ZUMA Press Wire

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co are set to play the he Eco Power Stadium in Doncaster on Tuesday 24th May. Find out who's supporting and get the stage times.

The Killers kick off their UK Stadium dates this week with a show at Doncaster's Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday 24th May.

After a warm-up gig in Sheffield last week, the Las Vegas rockers are finally set for their long-awaited Imploding The Mirage stadium dates, which have been delayed several times due to the pandemic.

Find out everything we know about the gig so far including who's supporting, what the stage times are and how to get there.

Who's supporting The Killers at Doncaster?

Support in Doncaster comes from Blossoms, who have just scored their third number one album with Ribbon Around the Bomb.

What are The Killers' Doncaster stage times?

7.00pm: Blossoms

8:45pm: The Killers

10.30pm: Close

What times to doors open and close for The Killers at Doncaster?

3pm: Car parks open

3:30pm: Fan Village opens

5:30pm: Doors open

10:30pm: Approx close

How do you get to The Killers' Doncaster gig?

There's several ways to get to the Eco Power Stadium.

Get the full guide here.

What will The Killers play?

The band will no doubt play tracks from across their career as well as their last two albums Imploding The Mirage and Pressure Machine.

See their Sheffield setlist for an idea of what to expect below:

1. My Own Soul's Warning

2. Enterlude

3. When You Were Young

4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

5. Smile Like You Mean It

6. Run for Cover

7. Blowback

8. Running Towards a Place

9. Mr. Brightside

10. Somebody Told Me

11. Fire in Bone

12. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)

13. In the Car Outside

14. Runaway Horses

15. A Dustland Fairytale

16. Runaways

17. Read My Mind

18. Dying Breed (Included Rut segue into Caution)

19. Caution

Encore:

20. Spaceman

21. Human

22. Midnight Show

23. All These Things That I've Done

What else do you need to know?

The bars will be cashless and they will close around 10pm. There is also a list of prohibited items, which you can view here.

What are The Killers 2022 UK & Ireland stadium dates?