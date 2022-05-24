The Killers in Doncaster: Stage times, support acts and more
24 May 2022, 18:11 | Updated: 24 May 2022, 18:19
Brandon Flowers and co are set to play the he Eco Power Stadium in Doncaster on Tuesday 24th May. Find out who's supporting and get the stage times.
The Killers kick off their UK Stadium dates this week with a show at Doncaster's Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday 24th May.
After a warm-up gig in Sheffield last week, the Las Vegas rockers are finally set for their long-awaited Imploding The Mirage stadium dates, which have been delayed several times due to the pandemic.
Find out everything we know about the gig so far including who's supporting, what the stage times are and how to get there.
Who's supporting The Killers at Doncaster?
Support in Doncaster comes from Blossoms, who have just scored their third number one album with Ribbon Around the Bomb.
What are The Killers' Doncaster stage times?
7.00pm: Blossoms
8:45pm: The Killers
10.30pm: Close
What times to doors open and close for The Killers at Doncaster?
3pm: Car parks open
3:30pm: Fan Village opens
5:30pm: Doors open
10:30pm: Approx close
How do you get to The Killers' Doncaster gig?
There's several ways to get to the Eco Power Stadium.
What will The Killers play?
The band will no doubt play tracks from across their career as well as their last two albums Imploding The Mirage and Pressure Machine.
See their Sheffield setlist for an idea of what to expect below:
1. My Own Soul's Warning
2. Enterlude
3. When You Were Young
4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
5. Smile Like You Mean It
6. Run for Cover
7. Blowback
8. Running Towards a Place
9. Mr. Brightside
10. Somebody Told Me
11. Fire in Bone
12. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)
13. In the Car Outside
14. Runaway Horses
15. A Dustland Fairytale
16. Runaways
17. Read My Mind
18. Dying Breed (Included Rut segue into Caution)
19. Caution
Encore:
20. Spaceman
21. Human
22. Midnight Show
23. All These Things That I've Done
What else do you need to know?
The bars will be cashless and they will close around 10pm. There is also a list of prohibited items, which you can view here.
What are The Killers 2022 UK & Ireland stadium dates?
- 24th May - Doncaster Keepmoat Stadium/Eco Power Stadium
- 26th May - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium
- 28th May - Coventry Building Society Arena
- 30th May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium
- 1st June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium
- 3rd June - London Emirates Stadium
- 4th June - London Emirates Stadium
- 6th June - Falkirk Stadium
- 7th June - Falkirk Stadium
- 9th - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
- 11th June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium
- 14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle
- 15th June -Dublin Malahide Castle