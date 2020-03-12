The Killers share new Caution single from Imploding The Mirage album

The Killers share Caution single from Imploding The Mirage album. Picture: Press/Olivia Bee

Brandon Flowers and co have released the first track to come from their Imploding The Mirage album while announcing more dates across the globe.

The Killers have shared their new Caution single, while sharing new details about their forthcoming studio album.

The song is the lead single to come from their Imploding The Mirage album, which is set for release on 29 May 2020.

Listen to the single, which features an iconic guitar solo courtesy of the legendary former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, below:

The album - produced by the band and with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen - was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Park City, Utah.

It is the first Killers album to be written and recorded since leaving their hometown of Las Vegas.

The Killers have also announced new dates around the globe to their already sold-out UK and European tour this summer.

The UK leg of their world tour includes two sold out nights at London’s 55,000 capacity Emirates Stadium as well as a 50,000 capacity show in Manchester at Emirates Old Trafford.

The sold out stadium shows come on the back of the band’s triumphant Saturday night headline slot at Glastonbury 2019, where the group treated a rapturous crowd with surprise performances from The Smiths’ Johnny Marr and Pet Shop Boys.

Watch Johnny Marr join them on stage at Glasto 2019 in our video: