The Killers in Bristol: Stage times, support acts and more
25 May 2022, 17:56 | Updated: 25 May 2022, 18:38
Brandon Flowers and co are set to play Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on Thursday 26th May. Find out who's supporting, when doors open and get the stage times here.
Listen to this article
The Killers play their second UK stadium dates this week with a show at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on Thursday 26th May.
After a warm-up gig in Sheffield last week and an epic gig in Doncaster, the Las Vegas rockers are headed further down south to play a string of gigs before their duo of dates at London's Emirates Stadium next month.
Find out everything we know about the gig so far including who's supporting, what the stage times are and how to get there.
READ MORE: The Killers play warm-up gig in Sheffield - full setlist
Who's supporting The Killers at Bristol?
Manic Street Preachers are still supporting The Killers at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium.
What are The Killers' Bristol stage times?
7:30pm Manic Street Preachers
9.00pm Winterstoke Road closes except for pre-booked Event Shuttle Buses
The Killers
10:25pm Concert Ends
What times to doors open and close for The Killers in Bristol?
See the order of events at Ashton Gate Stadium below:
1:30pm Ashton Road closes to traffic from 1.30pm-2pm
3:30pm Fan Village opens
3:30pm The Killers Box Office open (head here for Ticketmaster issues)
3:30pm Official merchandise on sale in Fan Village
3:30pm Hospitality opens
5:30pm Stadium Bowl opens
7:30pm Concert starts with the Manic Street Preachers
9.00pm Winterstoke Road closes except for pre-booked Event Shuttle Buses Click here to buy tickets
10:25pm Concert Ends
11:30pm Bars & Stadium Close
How do you get to The Killers' Bristol gig?
There is no parking near the stadium and Shuttle Bus tickets are available but must be pre-booked.
Get the full travel information here.
What will The Killers play?
The band will no doubt play tracks from across their career as well as their last two albums Imploding The Mirage and Pressure Machine.
See their setlist at Doncaster's Eco-Power Stadium for an idea of what they'll play:
1. My Own Soul's Warning
2. Enterlude
3. When You Were Young
4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
5. Smile Like You Mean It
6. Run for Cover
7. Blowback
8. Running Towards a Place
9. Mr. Brightside
10. Somebody Told Me
11. Fire in Bone
12. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)
13. In the Car Outside
14. Runaway Horses
15. A Dustland Fairytale
16. Runaways
17. Read My Mind
18. Dying Breed (Included Rut segue into Caution)
19. Caution
Encore:
20. Spaceman
21. Human
22. Midnight Show
23. All These Things That I've Done
What else do you need to know?
For ansdoswersre FAQs, plaus
READ MORE: What was THAT line in The Killers' Human inspired by and why is it so controversial?
Where else are The Killers playing?
- 28th May - Coventry Building Society Arena
- 30th May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium
- 1st June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium
- 3rd June - London Emirates Stadium
- 4th June - London Emirates Stadium
- 6th June - Falkirk Stadium
- 7th June - Falkirk Stadium
- 9th - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
- 11th June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium
- 14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle
- 15th June -Dublin Malahide Castle