The Killers in Bristol: Stage times, support acts and more

The Killers are set to play Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium. Picture: Press/Rob Loud via SJM

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co are set to play Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on Thursday 26th May. Find out who's supporting, when doors open and get the stage times here.

The Killers play their second UK stadium dates this week with a show at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on Thursday 26th May.

After a warm-up gig in Sheffield last week and an epic gig in Doncaster, the Las Vegas rockers are headed further down south to play a string of gigs before their duo of dates at London's Emirates Stadium next month.

Find out everything we know about the gig so far including who's supporting, what the stage times are and how to get there.

Who's supporting The Killers at Bristol?

Manic Street Preachers are still supporting The Killers at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium.

Manic Street Preachers are supporting The Killers at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium. Picture: Columbia Records/Press

What are The Killers' Bristol stage times?

7:30pm Manic Street Preachers

9.00pm Winterstoke Road closes except for pre-booked Event Shuttle Buses

The Killers

10:25pm Concert Ends

What times to doors open and close for The Killers in Bristol?

See the order of events at Ashton Gate Stadium below:

1:30pm Ashton Road closes to traffic from 1.30pm-2pm

3:30pm Fan Village opens

3:30pm The Killers Box Office open (head here for Ticketmaster issues)

3:30pm Official merchandise on sale in Fan Village

3:30pm Hospitality opens

5:30pm Stadium Bowl opens

7:30pm Concert starts with the Manic Street Preachers

9.00pm Winterstoke Road closes except for pre-booked Event Shuttle Buses Click here to buy tickets

10:25pm Concert Ends

11:30pm Bars & Stadium Close

How do you get to The Killers' Bristol gig?

There is no parking near the stadium and Shuttle Bus tickets are available but must be pre-booked.

Get the full travel information here.

What will The Killers play?

The band will no doubt play tracks from across their career as well as their last two albums Imploding The Mirage and Pressure Machine.

See their setlist at Doncaster's Eco-Power Stadium for an idea of what they'll play:

1. My Own Soul's Warning

2. Enterlude

3. When You Were Young

4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

5. Smile Like You Mean It

6. Run for Cover

7. Blowback

8. Running Towards a Place

9. Mr. Brightside

10. Somebody Told Me

11. Fire in Bone

12. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)

13. In the Car Outside

14. Runaway Horses

15. A Dustland Fairytale

16. Runaways

17. Read My Mind

18. Dying Breed (Included Rut segue into Caution)

19. Caution

Encore:

20. Spaceman

21. Human

22. Midnight Show

23. All These Things That I've Done

What else do you need to know?

Where else are The Killers playing?