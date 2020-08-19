There's a Killers song Brandon Flowers never wants to hear again, but he won't tell

The Killers' Brandon Flowers in 2019 at the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego – show. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The frontman of the Las Vegas band decided to "plead the fifth" when answering the tough question in a recent interview and explained why.

Brandon Flowers may very well be sick of hearing a particular Killers song again, but he won't share what it is.

The Mr. Brightside singer took part in an interview with Vulture answering quick-fire questions about his band as they prepare to release their Imploding The Mirage album this week.

The Las Vegas rocker was pretty candid about everything, but when asked which Killers song he'd never want to hear again, he sheepishly replied: "I gotta be careful there. I might say a song that somebody has got tattooed lyrics on their back and it really means something to them. I’ll just plead the fifth."

However, when asked what his favourite new song was, he didn't hesitate, responding: "I'd currently say Blowback. I’m proud of the storytelling."

Meanwhile, The Killers have The Killers also shared new dates for their Imploding The Mirage tour.

The band were due to support the new album with dates on this side of the pond in the UK this May and June, but were forced to postpone them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the new dates back in April, they wrote: "UK and Ireland friends...We must postpone our UK and Ireland dates due to COVID. The single most important thing is that you all take care of yourselves and be safe and healthy. These are going to be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honored, so we really hope you will join us. If you can’t, please contact your ticket agent."

See The Killers' new 2021 UK and Irish dates here:

Tuesday 25 May - Donacaster Keepmoat Stadium

Thursday 27 May - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

Saturday 29 May - Coventry Ricoh Stadium

Monday 31 May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium

Wednesday 2 June - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

Friday 4 June - London Emirates Stadium

Saturday 5 June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 8 June - Falkirk Stadium

Thursday 10 June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium

Saturday 12 June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

Tuesday 15 June - Dublin Malahide Castle

Wednesday 16 June - Dublin Malahide Castle

