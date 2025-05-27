The Killers' Brandon Flowers on Oasis reunion shows: “I’ll be out there somewhere.”

The Killers' Brandon Flowers talks Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Myles Wright/ZUMA Press Wire/Alamy, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers frontman has revealed whether he intends to see the Manchester band on their reunion tour.

Brandon Flowers has hinted that he'll be attending an Oasis reunion shows.

The Killers frontman attended The Ivors 2025 last week, where he received the Special International Award and he was quizzed about some of his plans for the year.

Flowers has made no secret of his love for Oasis and asked if he's on the guestlist for Oasis Live '25, he told NME: “I’ll be out there somewhere.”

Quizzed if he'd ever met the Gallagher brothers, he responded: "I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell which side I’m on… I love them both! Neither of them have said anything too degrading about The Killers."

He went on: "We’ve hung out with Liam a little bit and Noel a little bit. What they have contributed to the world is incredible and it’s amazing to see them back together."

The Killers and Brandon Flowers have previously paid homage to the Manchester band, in the past covering their classic hit Wonderwall at Lolapalooza Chile back in 2018.

Liam Gallagher was forced to cut his own set short on the night, so the band decided to pay tribute to the rocker, with Flowers describing Gallagher as one of his "kings".

The Killers cover ‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis

Last year, Flowers also paid tribute to the band's (What's the Story) Morning Glory? album artwork by posing at the sit of the shoot, which is located on Berwick Street, in the heart of London's Soho area.

He captioned his photo: "IYKYK" and to drive the point home, the words on his alternative 'cover' in the classic (What's the Story) Morning Glory? font read (If You Know) You Know.

Meanwhile, Oasis have been spotted heading to rehearsals in London without Liam Gallagher.

Last week saw band members Noel, Gem Archer, Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs and Andy Bell, alongside keyboardist Mikey Rowe meeting to rehearse ahead of their reunion dates.

Liam was not in attendance and according to The Sun, the frontman was in the South of France.

See the snaps below, as shared by Oasis Mania on 24th May.

🚨First images of Oasis members arriving for rehearsal.



Noel Gallagher, along with Gem Archer, Bonehead and Andy Bell have finally been spotted.



THE BOYS ARE BACK! pic.twitter.com/RtH74v5xTD — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) May 24, 2025

Reports of the band rehearsing separately to Liam have been confirmed by the rocker himself, who told a fan on X that hey were sounding "EPIC".

When another fan asked when he would start rehearsing himself, the Supersonic singer replied: "I’ll pop my head round the door in a few wks".

I’ll pop my head round the door in a few wks — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 21, 2025

