Brandon Flowers details new solo album THRASHER and 2026 UK & Ireland headline tour

The Killers' Brandon Flowers returns with a new solo album. Picture: Chris Phelps

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers frontman will release his third solo effort this August and support it with a tour, which includes a date at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brandon Flowers has shared the details of his new solo album and its accompanying tour dates.

Earlier this week, The Killers frontman announced THRASHER—his third solo album and the follow-up to the UK chart-topping Flamingo (2010) and The Desired Effect (2015) - will be released via Island Records on 21st August 2026, with its first single, Plans, set for release this Friday 26th June.

See the artwork and tracklisting for Brandon Flowers' THRASHER below and pre-order the album here.

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers on the artwork for his solo album THRASHER. Picture: Press

Brandon Flowers' THRASHER album tracklist:

Does It Ever Cross Your Mind? One Of Us Tiger’s Blood Plans Paradise Miss America Angel The Red Ground In A Heartbeat An American Dream

Read more:

The Las Vegas rocker has also announced a headline tour across North America, the UK and Ireland this autumn.

His UK run will kick-off at Bournemouth O2 Academy on 14th October and include a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 15th October.

Fans can look forward to hearing songs from the new album played live for the first time alongside highlights from Flowers’ previous solo releases well as beloved tracks from The Killers’ catalogue.

Tickets for Brandon Flowers' UK and Ireland shows go on general sale via www.ticketmaster.co.uk on Friday 3rd July at 10AM BST, with pre-sale tickets available to fans pre-ordering the LP from Wednesday, 1st July at 10AM BST.

Brandon Flowers UK & Ireland tour dates. Picture: Press

See Brandon Flowers' UK & Ireland dates for 2026:

Weds 14th October BOURNEMOUTH, O2 Academy

Thurs 15th LONDON, Royal Albert Hall

Sat 17th BRISTOL, Beacon

Sun 18th NOTTINGHAM, Rock City

Tues 20th MANCHESTER, O2 Apollo

Weds 21st YORK, Barbican

Fri 23rd GLASGOW, O2 Academy

Sat 24th BIRMINGHAM, O2 Academy

Tues 27th DUBLIN, Olympia

A press release release reveals on the upcoming album: "Recorded in Nashville at Historic RCA Studio A with longtime producers Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado, THRASHER features many of Music City’s most renowned players, including longtime Gillian Welch collaborator David Rawlings on guitar, prolific and influential pedal steel player Bruce Bouton, and 85-year-old Charlie McCoy, the legendary harmonica player whose signature playing graces all four of Bob Dylan’s iconic Nashville records. Rooted in his formative childhood years in the small town of Nephi, Utah, the timeless sonic approach proves to be the ideal home for Flowers’ most personal and vulnerable songwriting yet."

Brandon Flowers - THRASHER (Official Album Trailer)

Brandon Flowers' THRASHER album is released on 21st August 2026 and available to pre-order here.

Read more: