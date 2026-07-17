Brandon Flowers shares new single Paradise, from his upcoming solo album THRASHER

Brandon Flowers on the artwork for his Paradise single. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The track is second first cut to be taken from The Killers frontman's third solo effort, which arrives this August.

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Brandon Flowers has shared his new single Paradise.

The track is the next taste to come from The Killers frontman's third solo album, THRASHER, which is set for release via Island Records on 21st August.

The official audio of the country track, which "pulls from Flowers’ extended family working and ageing in the casino ecosystem of Vegas," was released earlier on Friday (17th May) and you can listen to it below.

Brandon Flowers - Paradise (Official Audio)

It's since been since followed up with a special live performance of the single— filmed at Nashville’s Historic RCA Studio A, where Flowers also made the album.

Brandon Flowers - Paradise (Live From Historic RCA Studio A)

Paradise follows the release of lead single Plans, which was shared after the details of the album and also is accompanied by a live performance video.

Brandon Flowers - Plans (Live From Historic RCA Studio A)

THRASHER is Flowers first solo album in a decade and follows the UK chart-topping Flamingo (2010) and its follow-up, The Desired Effect (2015).

A press release release adds: "Recorded in Nashville at Historic RCA Studio A with longtime producers Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado, THRASHER features many of Music City’s most renowned players, including longtime Gillian Welch collaborator David Rawlings on guitar, prolific and influential pedal steel player Bruce Bouton, and 85-year-old Charlie McCoy, the legendary harmonica player whose signature playing graces all four of Bob Dylan’s iconic Nashville records. Rooted in his formative childhood years in the small town of Nephi, Utah, the timeless sonic approach proves to be the ideal home for Flowers’ most personal and vulnerable songwriting yet."

See the artwork and tracklisting for Brandon Flowers' THRASHER below and pre-order the album here.

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers on the artwork for his solo album THRASHER. Picture: Press

Brandon Flowers' THRASHER album tracklist:

Does It Ever Cross Your Mind? One Of Us Tiger’s Blood Plans Paradise Miss America Angel The Red Ground In A Heartbeat An American Dream

Watch the trailer for THRASHER below:

Brandon Flowers - THRASHER (Official Album Trailer)

Brandon Flowers' THRASHER album is released on 21st August 2026 and available to pre-order here.

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The Killers' Brandon Flowers returns with a new solo album. Picture: Chris Phelps

The Las Vegas rocker has also announced a headline tour across North America, the UK and Ireland this autumn.

His UK run will kick-off at Bournemouth O2 Academy on 14th October and include a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 15th October.

Fans can look forward to hearing songs from the new album played live for the first time alongside highlights from Flowers’ previous solo releases well as beloved tracks from The Killers’ catalogue.

Visit Brandon Flowers' website for his full tour dates and ticketing info.

Brandon Flowers UK & Ireland tour dates. Picture: Press

See Brandon Flowers' UK & Ireland dates for 2026:

Weds 14th October BOURNEMOUTH, O2 Academy

Thurs 15th LONDON, Royal Albert Hall

Sat 17th BRISTOL, Beacon

Sun 18th NOTTINGHAM, Rock City

Tues 20th MANCHESTER, O2 Apollo

Weds 21st YORK, Barbican

Fri 23rd GLASGOW, O2 Academy

Sat 24th BIRMINGHAM, O2 Academy

Tues 27th DUBLIN, Olympia

Brandon Flowers' THRASHER album is released on 21st August 2026 and available to pre-order here.

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