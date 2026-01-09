Brandon Flowers reveals when to expect the next Killers album and new solo music: "Gotta keep you all on your toes"

The Killers' Brandon Flowers play an epic set at Middlesbrough. Picture: Rob Loud

By Jenny Mensah

The Mr Brightside rocker also teased that he has two more solo records on the way.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brandon Flowers has revealed when The Killers' new album will be released.

The Las Vegas rockers' last studio effort was Pressure Machine in 2021, but according to the frontman, fans will have to wait another year for its follow-up while he works on personal projects.

“My best guess is that in 2027 you will get the best Killers record," the Mr. Brightside rocker said reports The Sun.

However, before we get another release from the indie rockers, Flowers teased that he had been working two more solo efforts in Nashville which are a "departure" from his usual style.

He added: "I have two records complete. One is almost mixed. The other will follow shortly. I’m trying to decide how this is going to work logistically.

“I had a ball making them in Nashville. It’s a departure for sure. Gotta keep you all on your toes."

Read more:

The Killers forthcoming eighth studio album will follow Hot Fuss (2004), Sam's Town (2006), Day & Age (2008), Battle Born (2012), Wonderful Wonderful (2017), Imploding the Mirage (2020) and Pressure Machine (2021).

Flowers upcoming solo works will follow his first solo record Flamingo in 2021 and its follow-up The Desired Effect in 2015, both of which he took out on tour.

2024 saw the band celebrate two decades of their seminal debut album with dates, which saw them play the album in full at a special homecoming Las Vegas residency.

Though the band marked their greatest hits with epic Rebel Diamond tour dates on this side of the pond, their UK fans never got the full Hot Fuss treatment.

Sadly, when quizzed if the band will ever bring Hot Fuss shows to Blighty, the frontman told NME: “No, I’m sorry!”

Asked jokingly why he hates UK fans, he insisted: "No, I don’t!"

"We did 13 shows and I guarantee you that half of the crowd was British," he added, referring to their epic dates in Sin City. "I’m sorry that it was expensive but it was probably worth it because those were fun shows.”

The Killers - Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll - The Colosseum, Las Vegas

Read more: