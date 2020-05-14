Brandon flowers to join Ian Curtis tribute to mark 40 years since the Joy Division frontman's death
14 May 2020, 13:33 | Updated: 14 May 2020, 13:44
The Killers frontman will join forces with New Order and Joy Division members and more for the Moving Through the Silence livestream next week.
Brandon Flowers is among the musicians that will take part in a livestream entitled Moving Through the Silence, set to mark the 40th anniversary of the death of Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis.
The Killers rocker will join forces with the likes of New Order and Joy Division's Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris to commemorate the icon in an event which promises "conversation, music and poetry".
Flowers is set to discuss the influence Ian Curtis and Joy Division had on him, while the likes of Elbow and Kodaline will perform.
The event, which will raise money for Manchester Mind, takes place on Monday 18 May from 8pm.
Earlier this week, Rhino also revealed plans to reissue Joy Division’s second and final album, Closer, while repressing three Factory Records 12″ singles for the first time.
Meanwhile, The Killers have postponed the dates for their Imploding The Mirage tour.
The Mr. Brightside rockers were set to visit the UK and Ireland for dates, which included shows at Arsenal football ground London's Emirates Stadium.
However, taking to social media last month, they confirmed the dates would no longer be taking place and shared new ones.
A note about our UK and Ireland dates. pic.twitter.com/MpU3W4DPfo— The Killers (@thekillers) April 24, 2020
See the The Killers' newly rescheduled 2021 dates below:
Tuesday 25 May - Donacaster Keepmoat Stadium
Thursday 27 May - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium
Saturday 29 May - Coventry Ricoh Stadium
Monday 31 May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium
Wednesday 2 June - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
Friday 4 June - London Emirates Stadium
Saturday 5 June - London Emirates Stadium
Tuesday 8 June - Falkirk Stadium
Thursday 10 June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium
Saturday 12 June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium
Tuesday 15 June - Dublin Malahide Castle
Wednesday 16 June - Dublin Malahide Castle
