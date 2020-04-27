Brandon Flowers: "It feels like The Shining where I am"

The Killers frontman talks isolation and working with Fleetwood Mac legend Lindsey Buckingham.

Brandon Flowers has compared being in lockdown to the classic horror movie The Shining.

Speaking to the Hit Network in Australia, the Killers frontman said: "I'm in the mountains of Utah, it's just full blown winter vibes here.

"Everybody else is starting to get spring before us. It sort of feels like The Shining where I am. The highest is in the high-30s Fahrenheit."

The singer also revealed that former Fleetwood Mac legend Lindsey Buckingham had worked with the band in the studio on their latest single, Caution. ""He came to the studio where we were working in LA and he just delivered.

"It was great we didn't have to get him to send it in remotely, we got to be in the room with and go to dinner with him.

"We're lucky, a lot of these people who are legendary don't get bothered that much because you would assume that we're afraid of them or assume that they're going to say no.

"So many times I think they're happy to be thought of and be appreciated and Lindsey was no different."

The Killers release their eighth studio album, Imploding The Mirage, next month and Flowers claims that the record sees the band at their "peak".

Flowers explained: "There's a lot of spirit in it and a lot of the bands that we admire had that quality. This is sort of peak spirit for The Killers and I'm really excited for it to come out."

Imploding The Mirage is the follow-up to 2017's Wonderful Wonderful and is released on 29 May.