Why Read My Mind is Brandon Flowers' favourite Killers song...

The Killers shooting the video for Read My Mind in Tokyo, 10th January 2007. Picture: Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images

The Killers frontman once talked about his favourite track he's released with the band, and no - it's not Mr. Brightside.

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers' Read My Mind single celebrates its 19th anniversary this week.

Released on 13th February 2007, the track was the third take to come from the band's second studio album, Sam's Town, following When You Were Young and Bones.

It's been a regular feature on the Las Vegas band's setlist ever since it was unleashed, but did you know that it's one of frontman Brandon Flowers' favourite Killers songs and - in his words - one of the best songs (he's) ever written?

The Killers - Read My Mind (Official Music Video)

Despite not being their most popular hit and only charting at No.15 on the UK singles chart, Flowers believes the "room changes" whenever the song plays.

Speaking in a Facebook Live Q&A back in 2017, the Las Vegas rocker explained: "My favourite song, I’ve not been shy about, is Read My Mind. It doesn’t matter if we’re in a bar or an arena or a stadium or a festival or to 50 people, when Read My Mind starts, the room changes."

He added: “I guess it’s strange to have reverence for something that you had a part in creating but I guess I’m just thankful for that song."

Brandon Flowers shooting the video for Read My Mind in Tokyo, January 2007. Picture: Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images

The Killers' Sam’s Town album took the band to another level, transforming them from indie pop rockers to a band destined for stadiums with epic tracks such as When You Were Young, Bones and For Reasons Unknown.

Ten years after its release, the band marked the anniversary with a special two day celebration at the very casino that gave the record its name.

“Vegas will always be our home. I was born and raised here,” Brandon joked to Rolling Stone magazine. "I’ll always have some sort of umbilicus to this god-awful place!"

The Killers' Sam's Town album was named after a casino and hotel that resides in their native Las Vegas at B111 Boulder Highway.

Sam’s Town Hotel And Gambling Hall was opened on 1 April 1979 by Sam Boyd and his son Bill, who had been in business under the moniker Boyd Gaming since the mid 1970s.

Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall in June 2021. Picture: Alamy

Boyd had moved to Vegas with his family in 1941 and he quickly worked his way up from dealing at the tables to owning some of the biggest and most successful casinos on the strip.

Sam’s Town was designed to attract local (rather than tourist) trade and the venue’s sign was visible through Killers' bassist Mark Stoermer’s childhood bedroom window.

As the official Sam’s Town Facebook page says: “Sam's Town is nestled in the shadow of the Sunrise Mountains, just a few quick miles from the Las Vegas Strip. Sam's Town boasts 646 elegantly appointed rooms and suites. Choose a room overlooking the bubbling brook and trees of the Mystic Falls Indoor Park or opt for a view of the glittering city lights and majestic mountains surrounding the Las Vegas Valley.”