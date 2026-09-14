Watch The Killers' Brandon Flowers cover Oasis Don’t Look Back In Anger with son Henry

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers and Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Rob Loud/Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers frontman and his son performed the classic Noel Gallagher-sung Oasis track at his show, which took place on the anniversary of 9/11.

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Brandon Flowers covered the classic Oasis single Don't Look Back In Anger with his youngest son.

The Killers frontman played a show at Red Butte Garden in Salt Lake City, which took place on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack last Friday (11th September), when he introduced his teenager Henry- who he shares with wife Tana.

Introducing the special cover, the Mr. Brightside rocker told the crowd: "I’ve got a 15-year-old son and he loves Oasis and he’s gonna come out and he’s gonna do Don’t Look Back In Anger.

He added: "C’mon Henry, c’mon out here."

Watch them in action below:

Brandon Flowers - Don't Look Back in Anger (Oasis Cover) with son Henry Flowers

It's not the first time the indie rocker has paid tribute to Oasis in the past. Back in 2024, the When You Were Young rocker recreated the band's iconic (What's the Story) Morning Glory? album when visiting London, with the caption "IYKYK".

When Oasis announced their Live '25 dates and quizzed whether he'd be on the guestlist Flowers told NME: “I’ll be out there somewhere.”

Flowers' solo dates, which are in support of his album THRASHER continue in North America before he heads to the UK and Ireland for dates this Autumn, which include a stops at Manchester O2 Apollo and London's Royal Albert Hall.

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Oasis tour announcement teaser lights up Manchester sky above Etihad Stadium. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

Meanwhile, last week saw Oasis light up the Manchester sky and update fans on their 2027 tour announcement.

The Gallagher brothers shared a drone light display above the Etihad Stadium- the home of their beloved Man City F.C. to confirm that news of their forthcoming dates is set to drop today (14th September) from 4pm BST.

Watch the video of the full announcement below:

Oasis drone teases 2027 tour announcement

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As reported by Manchester Evening News, the 120 metres drone display - which spelled out the band's iconic logo followed by the date "14.09.26" and "4pm BST" appeared at 11pm as thousands of rock fans were pouring out of an Evanescence gig at the neighbouring Co-op Live arena.

The message appearing over the football ground all but confirms the Britpop band will play a 12-night residency at Etihad Stadium next year, as teased in the second of their teaser clips, which saw two lads playing football against a wall.

Elsewhere, the band appear to be teasing dates at Glasgow's Celtic Park as well as stops in Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, Rome, Las Vegas and Slane Castle.

However, UK fans are still eagerly awaiting to hear if Liam and Noel will confirm dates at Knebworth, which will mark the first time they've returned there together since their duo of iconic dates in 1994.

Liam and Noel Gallagher on the Oasis Live '25 tour. Picture: Simon Emmett

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Meanwhile, Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger was released in UK cinemas this week.

The UK premiere for the film took place at London's Leicester Square this Monday (7th September) and celebrities stepped on black carpet to celebrate it.

Brothers Noel and Liam and band members Bonehead, Gem Archer and Andy Bell were in attendance, and while there was a somewhat of a rush to get into the cinema to experience the film on IMAX, one of the Gallagher brothers had time for a short-but-sweet interaction for us.

Asked by Radio X's Dan O'Connell to sum up the documentary in one word, the Manchester rocker quipped: "Expensive."

Watch our micro-moment with the Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter below:

Watch the official trailer for Don't Look Back In Anger below:

Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 11

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