Brandon Flowers considers quitting music: "I’m really going through it right now"

The Killers frontman has opened up about his thoughts on retirement. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers frontman admits he thinks about how much longer he wants "to do this," but is often inspired by the likes of Mick Jagger.

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Brandon Flowers has considered quitting music to live a simpler life.

The Killers frontman has given a new interview, where he admitted that he does think about how much longer he can be a rock star.

"My dad goes to yard sales, where he buys frames to take home and paint" he told The Times. "He’s never had any money in his life and he’s happier than I am."

"I’m really going through it right now: how much longer do I want to do this, what does it mean, why am I doing it anyway?"

He went on: "Whenever I finish a tour, without fail I get sick."

However, the Mr. Brightside rocker revealed that every time he considers walking away from his music career, he takes inspiration from The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who just turned 83 on 26th July.

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Back in 2023, Flowers also opened up to The Times and revealed he was "in a crisis" as he'd had enough of making the kind of stadium-filling hits The Killers are known for after 20 years.

The band released the synth-laden track, Your Side of Town, which was expected to make itself onto a new Killers album, but the rocker revealed why it as scrapped.

“Halfway through recording I realised, ‘I can’t do this,’” Flowers said. He added": “I don’t think you’ll see us making this type of music any more.”

“This is the crisis I’m in,” he said, sighing. “The Killers are my identity and our songs fill the seats, but I’m more fulfilled making music like Pressure Machine. I found a side of myself writing it that was strong.

"This was the guy I’d been looking for! I’m as proud of Hot Fuss as you can be for something you did when you were 20, but I’m not 20. So I’m thinking about the next phase of my life.”

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Brandon Flowers certainly appears to have found the answer, by working on his third solo album, THRASHER, which is released on 21st August 2026.

So far from the country-inspired record he's released lead single Plans and Paradise, which have both been followed up by special live performances filmed at Nashville’s Historic RCA Studio A, where Flowers also made the album.

Brandon Flowers - Plans (Live From Historic RCA Studio A)

THRASHER is Flowers first solo album in a decade and follows the UK chart-topping Flamingo (2010) and its follow-up, The Desired Effect (2015).

A press release release adds: "Recorded in Nashville at Historic RCA Studio A with longtime producers Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado, THRASHER features many of Music City’s most renowned players, including longtime Gillian Welch collaborator David Rawlings on guitar, prolific and influential pedal steel player Bruce Bouton, and 85-year-old Charlie McCoy, the legendary harmonica player whose signature playing graces all four of Bob Dylan’s iconic Nashville records. Rooted in his formative childhood years in the small town of Nephi, Utah, the timeless sonic approach proves to be the ideal home for Flowers’ most personal and vulnerable songwriting yet."

See the artwork and tracklisting for Brandon Flowers' THRASHER below and pre-order the album here.

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers on the artwork for his solo album THRASHER. Picture: Press

Brandon Flowers' THRASHER album tracklist:

Does It Ever Cross Your Mind? One Of Us Tiger’s Blood Plans Paradise Miss America Angel The Red Ground In A Heartbeat An American Dream

Watch the trailer for THRASHER below:

Brandon Flowers - THRASHER (Official Album Trailer)

Brandon Flowers' THRASHER album is released on 21st August 2026 and available to pre-order here.

The Las Vegas rocker has also announced a headline tour across North America, the UK and Ireland this autumn.

His UK run will kick-off at Bournemouth O2 Academy on 14th October and include a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 15th October.

Fans can look forward to hearing songs from the new album played live for the first time alongside highlights from Flowers’ previous solo releases well as beloved tracks from The Killers’ catalogue.

Visit Brandon Flowers' website for his full tour dates and to buy tickets.

Brandon Flowers UK & Ireland tour dates. Picture: Press

See Brandon Flowers' UK & Ireland dates for 2026:

Weds 14th October BOURNEMOUTH, O2 Academy

Thurs 15th LONDON, Royal Albert Hall

Sat 17th BRISTOL, Beacon

Sun 18th NOTTINGHAM, Rock City

Tues 20th MANCHESTER, O2 Apollo

Weds 21st YORK, Barbican

Fri 23rd GLASGOW, O2 Academy

Sat 24th BIRMINGHAM, O2 Academy

Tues 27th DUBLIN, Olympia

Brandon Flowers' THRASHER album is released on 21st August 2026 and available to pre-order here.

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