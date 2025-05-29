The Killers' Brandon Flowers confirms UK fans won't get Hot Fuss anniversary dates
29 May 2025, 11:45
The Killers celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album with a Las Vegas residency last year.
Listen to this article
Brandon Flowers has confirmed there will definitely be no 20th anniversary Hot Fuss dates in the UK.
Last year saw The Killers celebrate two decades of their seminal debut album with dates, which saw them play the album in full at a special homecoming Las Vegas residency.
Though the band marked their greatest hits with epic Rebel Diamond tour dates on this side of the pond, their UK fans never got the full Hot Fuss treatment.
Now, quizzed if the band will ever bring Hot Fuss shows to Blighty, the frontman told NME: “No, I’m sorry!”
Asked jokingly why he hates UK fans, he insisted: "No, I don’t!"
"We did 13 shows and I guarantee you that half of the crowd was British," he added, referring to their epic dates in Sin City. "I’m sorry that it was expensive but it was probably worth it because those were fun shows.”
Read more:
- Why are The Killers called The Killers?
- 10 things you didn't know about The Killers' Hot Fuss album
- Watch The Killers Cover The Oasis Classic Wonderwall
- The Killers play first of six nights at The O2, London with Sam's Town-laden set for 4th July
After seeing The Killers' celebratory dates in Las Vegas, it's easy to understand why they're happy to end their anniversary shows on a high.
The band - completed by Dave Keuning, Ronnie Vannucci Jr. and Mark Stoermer - treated their home crowd to the glitzy dates, playing their debut album in full as promised as well as hits from across their career.
The band first performed the record in order kicking things off with Jenny Was a Friend of Mine and ending on Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll, which featured as a bonus track on the vinyl and European editions of their 2004 debut.
They also gave their single, Bright Lights its live debut at their first show-- a fitting ode to the City of Sin and their hometown.
Watch them play the single on night one of the residency, courtesy of Chris Phelps:
The Killers - Bright Lights at The Colosseum, Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas
The dazzling set also saw Flowers in full Elvis Presley mode, singing a snippet of the King of Rock and Roll's Burning Love during their All These Things That I've Done single.
Another nod to Vegas came with Flowers' rendition of Luck Be A Lady Tonight, which served as the intro to their performance of Change Your Mind, which was played for the first time since 2019.
After playing 10 all dates at The Colosseum in Caesar's Palace in 2024, the band then announced a trio of "encore" shows in Las Vegas in January this year in order to film it for "posterity".
Read more:
- Mr Brightside: Inside The Killers' biggest song
- Why is The Killers' second album called Sam's Town?
- Why is THAT line in The Killers' Human so controversial?
- The Killers play Hot Fuss in full and debut Bright Lights live at first date of Las Vegas residency