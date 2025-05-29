The Killers' Brandon Flowers confirms UK fans won't get Hot Fuss anniversary dates

The Killers' Brandon Flowers in 2022. Picture: Kamilla Patera / Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album with a Las Vegas residency last year.

Brandon Flowers has confirmed there will definitely be no 20th anniversary Hot Fuss dates in the UK.

Last year saw The Killers celebrate two decades of their seminal debut album with dates, which saw them play the album in full at a special homecoming Las Vegas residency.

Though the band marked their greatest hits with epic Rebel Diamond tour dates on this side of the pond, their UK fans never got the full Hot Fuss treatment.

Now, quizzed if the band will ever bring Hot Fuss shows to Blighty, the frontman told NME: “No, I’m sorry!”

Asked jokingly why he hates UK fans, he insisted: "No, I don’t!"

"We did 13 shows and I guarantee you that half of the crowd was British," he added, referring to their epic dates in Sin City. "I’m sorry that it was expensive but it was probably worth it because those were fun shows.”

After seeing The Killers' celebratory dates in Las Vegas, it's easy to understand why they're happy to end their anniversary shows on a high.

The band - completed by Dave Keuning, Ronnie Vannucci Jr. and Mark Stoermer - treated their home crowd to the glitzy dates, playing their debut album in full as promised as well as hits from across their career.

The band first performed the record in order kicking things off with Jenny Was a Friend of Mine and ending on Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll, which featured as a bonus track on the vinyl and European editions of their 2004 debut.

They also gave their single, Bright Lights its live debut at their first show-- a fitting ode to the City of Sin and their hometown.

Watch them play the single on night one of the residency, courtesy of Chris Phelps:

The Killers - Bright Lights at The Colosseum, Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas

The dazzling set also saw Flowers in full Elvis Presley mode, singing a snippet of the King of Rock and Roll's Burning Love during their All These Things That I've Done single.

Another nod to Vegas came with Flowers' rendition of Luck Be A Lady Tonight, which served as the intro to their performance of Change Your Mind, which was played for the first time since 2019.

After playing 10 all dates at The Colosseum in Caesar's Palace in 2024, the band then announced a trio of "encore" shows in Las Vegas in January this year in order to film it for "posterity".

Brandon Flowers on The Killers' first Las Vegas residency date. Picture: Chris Phelps/Press

