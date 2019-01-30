The Killers are bookies favourite to headline Glastonbury 2019...

According to reports, a bookmakers have given the Las Vegas rockers odds of 1/2 to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage this year.

The Killers have been tipped as one of the favourites to headline Glastonbury 2019.

As NME reports, after a rise in bets, 888sport has given the Mr. Brightside rockers odds of 1/2 to appear on Saturday or Sunday night of the Pyramid Stage - joining Stormzy who has been confirmed for the Friday night of the festival.

“’Somebody Told Me’ that The Killers could be on for another Glastonbury headliner slot this year – so we’ve cut our odds after they’ve been well backed,” a spokesperson for the bookies said.

They added: “Brandon Flowers would certainly be ‘The Man’ for the job, and after a flurry of bets, we think they’re set to light up the Pyramid Stage once again.”

The Killers last visited the festival when it was last on in 2017, playing a secret gig at the John Peel Stage.

Meanwhile, The Cure are also in the frame to top the bill at the famous Somerset festival, with Emily Eavis somewhat adding fuel to the rumours in a recent podcast interview.

Speaking on George Ezra's podcast, George Ezra and Friends, the festival organiser revealed the moment she really got into music for herself, recalling: "There was only really one stage and [...] it was more like Elvis Costello and Van Morrison and great artists like that, but in the early 80s it didn't really cross over to the pop culture in the kind of popular way that it does now."

She added: “And then I suddenly probably in the early-late ‘80s when I was probably 9 or 10 that I started getting really excited by my own kind of music. Do you know what I mean?

“Like I got really into The Cure for example and then they ended up playing and I was like: ‘This is amazing [...] this festival is quite cool'”.

Eavis also discussed the fact that artists get paid a lot less to play Glastonbury compared to other festivals.

Asked by the Shotgun singer what she thinks makes Glastonbury so special, Eavis replied: "We've got integrity in that we kind of do it our own way. There are elements like all the charity stuff that we try to do... The fact that we're trying to give money away to charity and not make big profits, that's unusual for a business of this size."

She added: "Obviously people would try and save money on the areas, but we put all the money into the areas so you do get these incredible areas that are just like another world. But then we also don't pay the bands big fees, and so we're competing with really big commercial festivals who pay bands... like we're 10 percent of what they'd get from any other..."

When the Budapest singer said artists realise how special Glastonbury is and what an honour it is to be invited, Eavis replied: "That's really sweet of you to say about the fee, because I think that you understand it and you've been and you've got it.

"But I think it is harder for artists who haven't been especially when they're coming from the States and you're going 'this is really significant' and the agent looks (at the fee) and is like 'is that a joke?'"

She added: "But the thing that happens every time is because of the TV and because of the exposure that they get, they do go on to do really well afterwards, so they'll sell records afterwards, so we're saying 'look, come and do this but even though there's a small fee, we can almost guarantee afterwards you'll make up for it'."

