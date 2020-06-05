Listen to The Killers' 2009 Royal Albert Hall gig in Radio X's Home Shows

5 June 2020, 11:36 | Updated: 5 June 2020, 12:03

Join us every week for a complete gig in your living room... This Friday: The Killers at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Radio X are set to play out The Killers' 2009 gig at The Royal Albert Hall this Friday (5 June).

The Las Vegas rockers were set to bring their Imploding The Mirage Tour to London's Emirates Stadium tonight, but since they can't play their show, we're treating you to a throwback gig instead.

After playing out epic shows from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, DMA'S, Noel Gallagher, Muse, Florence + The Machine, Sam Fender and Stereophonics, and Radiohead, we're now giving you the chance to experience the Las Vegas band at the career defining moment on-air.

The gig, which took place on 6 July 2009, saw the band play tracks from their 2008 Day & Age album as well as their debut Hot Fuss (2004) and its follow-up Sam's Town (2006).

Expect to hear everything from Human to When You Were Young and (of course) Mr. Brightside.

Listen to The Killers 2009 gig at The Royal Albert Hall this Friday 5 June from 8pm.

