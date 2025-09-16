The Cure to headline Rock en Seine 2026

The Cure will headline Rock en Seine next year. Picture: Andy Vella

Robert Smith and co have announced their first live dates since 2024, planning their return to the Paris festival and bringing the event to a close next year.

The Cure have been confirmed for Rock en Seine 2026.

Seven years after their historic first show at the festival in 2019, the British alt-rock titans will return to the fesitval's main stage at the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud next year.

Robert Smith and co, will bring the Parisen festival - which takes place from 26-30th August - to an epic close next year with a host of acts set to join them on the bill.

Tickets for The Cure's date on 30th August will go on general sale from rockenseine.com this Wednesday 17th September at 4pm BST.

The rest of the line-up for the festival is set to be announced very shortly, with organisers telling music-lovers to "SAVE THE DATE" for the French festival.

The Cure at Rock en Seine festival poster. Picture: Press

The news marks the first dates announced for the The Cure in 2026, with the band's last performance taking place at The Troxy on 1st November 2024.

The special gig was put on to celebrate the release of Songs Of A Lost World- the band's first studio album in 16 years.

On the night, the band treated fans to the haunting album in full, before playing a selection of greatest hits.

The stunning three-hour-long set in three parts was available to watch around the globe, with the band's legions of fans tuning in to watch the livestream.

SONGS OF A LIVE WORLD :TROXY LONDON MMXXlV

Upon its release, Songs Of A Lost World- which included the devastatingly haunting lead single and album opener Alone - went straight to the top of the UK Albums Chart - giving the band their first UK number one album in 32 years.

Speaking about the overwhelmingly positive reception the record has received, frontman Robert Smith said: "It is enormously uplifting, genuinely heartwarming to experience such a wonderful reaction to the release of the new Cure album - to everyone who has bought it, listened to it, loved it, believed in us over the years - THANK YOU!"

Listen to the album in full below:

This new date could also well signify a new album will be released next year as their frontman previously teased more material was on its way, including a "companion piece" to Songs Of A Lost World with the "saddest" song of all.

"There's 32 unreleased songs at the moment sitting in my house," he told Radio X's John Kennedy in a special track by track album playback. "There are another two eight track albums if we wanted. But I think that the next one will be probably 10 songs. I'm finishing the next one. I just can't decide on the running order. It's always which ones fit together best."

The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World Track by Track | X-Posure Album Playback

