Simon Gallup's 10 best basslines with The Cure

30 May 2025, 19:53 | Updated: 30 May 2025, 20:14
The bassist has been with The Cure for over 45 years - and is the longest serving member of the British band alongside frontman Robert Smith. Here are his greatest moments on vinyl.
Gallup hit the ground running when he took over from original bassist Michael Dempsey in The Cure in October 1979. The band soon developed this epic piece of post punk which remains in their live set to this very day. Hundreds of budding bassists got their start copying Gallup's hypnotic four-note bassline at the end.
The Cure - A Forest
One of The Cure's darkest albums opens with this memorable riff from Simon Gallup, a mournful piece that sets the tone for the whole record.
The Holy Hour
The remorseless Pornography album is driven by a vicious bass and drums onslaught, with this track marking Simon Gallup's finest moment on the record,. His uncompromising bass casts a desolate cloud over this song about guilt.
The Figurehead
After The Cure almost came to an end in the summer of 1982, Gallup was out in the cold for 18 months or so... but he returned to the fold with some stunning work, including this, the emotional climax to the predominantly upbeat album The Head On The Door.
Sinking
Gallup provides the melodic foundation for Robert Smith's Baudelaire-inspired shaggy dog story about human nature.
How Beautiful You Are
Inspired by a big night out in New Orleans, Gallup's bass is the driving force behind one of the livelier tracks on the classic Disintegration album.
The Cure - Fascination Street
Gallup was responsible for the original demo of The Cure's biggest hit in the US, which was developed into a wedding song for Robert Smith's wife Mary.
The Cure - Lovesong
The self-titled album 2004 recorded with nu-metal producer Ross Robinson had mixed reviews from critics and fans alike, but this track was a highlight. Gallup's growling bass holds together the barrage of guitar and Robert Smith's howl into the abyss.
Us Or Them
The band's first album in 16 years, Songs Of A Lost World, confirmed The Cure's status as the biggest alternative act in the world. Across the eight tracks, the guitars of Robert Smith and former Bowie collaborator Reeves Gabrels sparred with Gallup's bass; full of grit and aggression, his sound remains distinctive after 45 years with the group.
Warsong
The lead track from The Cure's 1992 album Wish again pushes Gallup's distinctive bass style to the fore. High made Number 8 in the UK, making it one of The Cure's four Top 10 singles.
The Cure - High