The Cure's Robert Smith slams World Cup halftime show, clarifies it's not about Chris Martin

The Cure's Robert Smith plays Berlin in July 2026. Picture: Imago/Alamy

The Friday I'm In Love singer took to social media to share his disdain for the upcoming show, which will be curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin and include performances from Madonna, Justin Bieber and Shakira.

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Robert Smith is not happy about FIFA’s World Cup final halftime show.

Earlier this month it was reported that the first ever official halftime show for the world-famous international football tournament would take place at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium this Sunday 19th June, with performances from Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber and Coldplay's Chris Martin at the helm as curator.

The Cure frontman took to the band's official Instagram account to mock FIFA president Gianni Infantini and share his distaste for the event, which has been described as a "ground-breaking spectacle" that will "celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle".

Sharing a photo of NASA’s Pale Blue Dot photograph from 1990, he wrote: "“The half-time show, which has been curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, will feature Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira and the K‑pop boyband BTS.

"Fifa’s president, Gianni Infantosser, has described the half-time show as “groundbreaking spectacle” that will “celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle”

"AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGH… #Breadandcircuses #MUGWANK #pleasejustf**koff"

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However, after his disdain for the upcoming show was reported by the media, Smith took back to the band's page to clarify his comments and insist it wasn't about Chris Martin or any other performer, but theidea of a World Cup final halftime show and FIFA itself.

Using his customary caps, the Inbetween Days singer wrote: "sigh… FOR THOSE OF US NOT QUITE GETTING IT: THE POINT IS NOT R E A L L Y ABOUT W H O IS CURATING OR PERFORMING, IT IS ABOUT THE #MUGW**K I D E A OF A FOOTBALL WORLD CUP FINAL HALF TIME SHOW... IF YOU NOW UNDERSTAND MY ‘AAAAAAAGH!’ A BIT BETTER, BUT STILL DON’T AGREE, PLEASE ADJUST YOUR RED CAP, YOUR ‘I 🖤 JANNY + DONNY + $$$’ TSHIRT AND… KNOCK YOURSELF OUT? ONWARDS..."

He added that FIFA President Infantini is set to hand US President Donald Trump his own accolade at the final, writing: “Infantosser has said he and US president Trumpton will small hand over trophy on Sunday”. SADLY, THERE ARE NOT ENOUGH A’S LEFT FOR THE ‘ARGH’ THAT SHOULD FOLLOW… #breadandcircuses #pleasejustfuckoff #f**kfifa #justlookup lostworld".

Meanwhile, The Cure are in the midst of playing live dates across the UK and Europe, having already played headline sets at the likes of Isle of Wight Festival 2026, Belfast's Belsonic, Denmark's Roskilde Festival and more.

Robert Smith and co are set for a date at Bulgaria at Phill Good Festival tonight (17th July), before playing Romania's Electric Castle this weekend.

Visit thecure.com/shows flor their full line-up of dates and to buy tickets.

The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World | X-Posure Album Playback

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