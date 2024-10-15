Robert Smith thinks artists are "either f***ing stupid or lying" about dynamic pricing

The Cure frontman says he believes the ticket selling strategy is a scam and argued it's up to the artist to insist it isn't applied to their concerts.

Robert Smith thinks dynamic ticket pricing is just a way to "scam" fans.

The Cure frontman has spoken about the ticket selling model, which sees gig tickets inflated in real-time based on demand, and argued it's up to all artists to shut it down.

"I was shocked by how much profit is made," he told The Sunday Times.

"I thought, ‘We don’t need to make all this money.’ My fights with the label have all been about how we can price things lower. The only reason you’d charge more for a gig is if you were worried that it was the last time you would be able to sell a T-shirt.

"But if you had the self-belief that you’re still going to be here in a year’s time, you’d want the show to be great so people come back. You don’t want to charge as much as the market will let you. If people save on the tickets, they buy beer or merch. There is goodwill, they will come back next time. It is a self-fulfilling good vibe and I don’t understand why more people don’t do it."

The Pictures Of You rocker was unanimously praised last year after he fought ticket providers over what he called a "fees debacle" and kept prices low for Cure fans.

Speaking about the moment, which saw him stand up to ticket bosses on behalf of his fans, the 65-year-old rocker explained that it wasn't difficult, but most artists would rather "hide behind" their label and feign ignorance.

"It was easy to set ticket prices, but you need to be pig-headed," he maintained. "We didn’t allow dynamic pricing because it’s a scam that would disappear if every artist said, ‘I don’t want that!’ But most artists hide behind management. ‘Oh, we didn’t know,’ they say. They all know. If they say they do not, they’re either f***ing stupid or lying. It’s just driven by greed."

The Just Like Heaven rocker also joked that he might be coming across as a little extreme, but his reactions are prompted by the "greed" and "inequality" of what he sees.

He said: "It’s insane. It’s greed, inequality, monetisation. I’ve realised some of my reactions to the modern world are a bit extreme, that I’m becoming an old grouch and that it’s easy to tip over to talking about the fond memories of a world that’s disappeared … but there are moments I just want to leave the front door shut!

"It’s become about branding, sponsorship and betting — it’s just hair, tattoos and selling stuff. This is really curmudgeonly."

Meanwhile, The Cure have designed two limited edition guitars for a good cause.

The instruments are being released as a collab with Schecter Guitars and feature artwork from Bunny Lake Designs.

Proceeds from the sales of the guitars will be donated to World Cancer Research Fund International, a charity that supports research and initiatives to fight cancer across the world.

THE LIMITED EDITION @RobertSmith ‘SHELLFLOWER' ULTRACURE & ULTRACURE VI - BUILT BY @SchecterGuitars WITH ARTWORK BY BUNNY LAKE DESIGN - AVAILABLE AT https://t.co/k7FcPvQhrP

PROCEEDS WILL BE DONATED TO @wcrfint SUPPORTING VITAL RESEARCH & INITIATIVES TO HELP FIGHT CANCER GLOBALLY pic.twitter.com/wCniswYgW0 — The Cure (@thecure) October 14, 2024

The goth rockers are also set to celebrate the release of their fourteenth studio album, Songs of a Lost World, with a gig at The Troxy in London next month.

The gig will take place on 1st November, the same day as the release of the record, which marks their first new record in 16 years.

Fans from the UK and Europe will need to pre-order the band's album before 11.59am BST on 16th October for the chance to buy tickets.

Those who have already pre-ordered the album from their local UMG Cure Official Store or The Cure: Procurements store will automatically get access to tickets, which will go on sale on 17th October at 3pm BST.

Unique codes & a private ticket link will arrive via email before 9am BST on 17th October.