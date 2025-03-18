Neil Young inspired by The Cure's Robert Smith to axe "platinum" tickets on future tours

By Jenny Mensah

The Harvest Moon legend has cited an article with The Cure frontman and revealed it has influenced his thinking about future tour dates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Neil Young has been inspired by The Cure’s Robert Smith to axe “Platinum” ticket sales for his future tours.

The Keep On Rockin’ In The Free World singer has spoken out about the premium tickets, which are often offered up as options during ticket sales for some of the biggest artists across the globe.

However, writing an entry on his website Neil Young Archives last week, he explained that reading an interview Smith had with The Times has convinced him there's no need to employ the strategy.

"Please read the story below this one," Young began on the entry, which was titled Lost World Tour. "It's the story of the bad thing that has happened to concerts world-wide. It's this story that really helped me to realise that I have a choice to make and can make a difference for my music loving friends. My management and agent have always tried to cover my back on the road, getting me the best deals they could."

He went on: "They have tried to protect me and my fans from the scalpers who buy the best tickets and resell them at huge increases for their own profits.

"Ticketmaster's High priced Platinum tickets were introduced to the areas where scalpers were buying the most tickets for resale. The money went to me. That did not feel right.

"VERY SOON, PLATINUM Tickets will no longer be available for my shows.

"I have decided to the let people work this out. Buy aggressively when the tickets come out or tickets will cost a lot more in a secondary market....."

Young concluded: "Try to read this following story about Robert Smith 'The Cure', and what they did. I think it was right."

Read more:

The story which was shared on Young's website sees, Robert Smith tell The Times: "I was shocked by how much profit is made."

"I thought, 'We don't need to make all this money.' My fights with the label have all been about how we can price things lower. The only reason you'd charge more for a gig is if you were worried that it was the last time you would be able to sell a t-shirt".

"But if you had the self-belief that you're still going to be here in a year's time, you'd want the show to be great so people came back. You don't want to charge as much as the market will let you. If people save on tickets, they will buy beer or merch. There is goodwill, they will come back next time. It is a fulfilling good vibe and I don't understand why more people don't do it."

Read more:

Meanwhile, Neil Young and the chrome hearts are set to grace the UK with dates this year, making a stop at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday 28th June and BST Hyde Park on Friday 11th July joined by Yusuf Cat Stevens and Van Morrison.

The Old Man singer has also revealed he'll kick off his 2025 Love Earth Tour dates with a free gig in Ukraine.

Taking to his website, the Heart Of Gold singer revealed un a news update: "Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will open the upcoming 'Love Earth Tour' of Europe in Ukraine with a free concert for all.

"We are currently in talks and will make the announcement of details here ... Keep on Rockin' In The Free World."