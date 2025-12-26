Cure guitarist Perry Bamonte dies aged 65

Perry Bamonte, performing with The Cure at Riot Fest in 2023. Picture: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty

The musician - who played on the album Wish and more - has passed away after a short illness over Christmas.

By Martin O'Gorman

Perry Bamonte, guitarist and keyboard player with The Cure, has died aged 65.

In a statement on The Cure's official website on Friday (26th December), the group announced: "It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte, who passed away after a short illness over Christmas."

Bamonte had come into contact with the iconic British band in 1984, via his brother Daryl, who worked with both The Cure and Depeche Mode.

Perry was enlisted as a guitar tech and personal assistant for Robert Smith, where he was given the obscure nickname "Teddy".

In 1990, he became a full-time member of The Cure, following the departure of keyboard player Roger O'Donnell and worked on the albums Wish (1992), Wild Mood Swings (1996), Bloodflowers (2000) and the band's 2004 self-titled LP.

The line-up of The Cure that recorded the Wish album: Perry Bamonte, Simon Gallup, Boris Williams, Robert Smith and Porl (now Pearl) Thompson. Picture: Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives

The statement continued: "Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, 'Teddy' was a warm hearted and vital part of the Cure story."

In 2005 Bamonte was dismissed from The Cure and went on to join the band Love Amongst Ruin with Placebo's Steve Hewitt. Perry was welcomed back into The Cure for the Shows Of A Lost World tour in 2022, where he played a further 90 shows across two years.

The Cure - Alone (The Show of a Lost World - Live from Troxy 2024)

Perry was part of the line-up that performed the Songs Of A Lost World album launch show on 1st November 2024 at London's Troxy - which was released as a blu-ray and download last week.

The Cure's statement concluded: "Our thoughts and condolences are with all his family. He will be very greatly missed."