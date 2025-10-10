The Cure announce headline show at Cardiff's Blackweir Fields for 2026

The Cure press image. Picture: Andy Vella

By Jenny Mensah

Robert Smith and co have announced another huge outdoor UK date for 2026. Find out how you can be there.

The Cure have announced a huge headline Welsh show next year.

The British rock legends have confirmed their plans to play Cardiff's Blackweir Fields on Wednesday 24th June 2026.

Robert Smith and co will be joined on the date by long-term special guests The Twilight Sad and The Joy Formidable.

After their stint in Wales, Friday I'm In Love legends will go on to play their previously announced dates in Dublin, Belfast, Manchester and Edinburgh.

Tickets for The Cure at Blackweir Fields go on general sale on Friday 17th October from 10am via blackweirlive.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

However fans can sign up for a pre-sale, which takes place on Thursday 16th October via 10am via blackweirlive.com/thecure.

The Cure poster for Cardiff's Blackweir Fields. Picture: Press

The Alone rockers will also precede their outdoor dates with a stint at Isle of Wight Festival 2026, bringing it to a close on Sunday 21st June.

The string of dates will mark the first the band has played on home soil since the release of their UK number one album Songs of A Lost World.

See The Cure's 2026 UK & Ireland summer dates:

Sunday 21st June: Isle of Wight Festival

Wed 24th June: Blackweir Fields, Cardiff - JUST ANNOUNCED

Fri 26th June: Marlay Park, Dublin

Sun 28th June: Belsonic, Belfast

Fri 21st August: Live from Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

Sun 23rd August: Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh Summer Sessions

Visit thecure.com for their full dates and information on how to buy tickets.

The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World Track by Track | X-Posure Album Playback

