The Cure announce 2026 UK & Ireland summer shows

The Cure will play UK & Ireland dates next year. Picture: Andy Vella

By Jenny Mensah

Robert Smith and co have announced four new outdoor dates for next year. Find out where they are headed and how to buy tickets.

The Cure have announced UK & Ireland summer shows for 2026.

The alt rockers are headed to Dublin for a headline Show at Marlay Park on 26th June, before playing Belfast's Belsonic festival on 28th June. The Inbetween Days rockers will then head to Manchester's Wythenshawe Park on 21st August, before headlining Edinburgh Summer Sessions two days later.

They'll be joined on selected dates by special guests Mogwai, The Twilight Sad, Slowdive, Just Mustard, The Slow Readers Club and Stella and the Dreaming.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 3rd October, but fans who sign up to the mailing list at thecure.com by 10pm tonight (30th September) will get access to the pre-sale, which takes place tomorrow (1st October) at 9am.

The band's new outdoor shows come after they confirmed a headline festival slots at Rock en Seine, Nova Rock, Primavera Sound and Isle of Wight next year.

The Alone rockers will bring the historic festival on Sunday 21st June, playing a career-spanning set and songs from their first album in 16 years and their UK number one, Songs of a Lost World.

Visit thecure.com for their full dates and information on how to buy tickets.

See The Cure's 2026 UK & Ireland summer dates:

Fri 26th June: Marlay Park, Dublin

Sun 28th June: Belsonic, Belfast

Fri 21st August: Live from Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

Sun 23rd August: Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh Summer Sessions

