Courteeners' warm-up show in Middlesbrough: How To Buy Tickets

3 May 2022, 18:13

Courteeners
Courteeners will play a warm up-show ahead of their Neighbourhood Weekender set. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Fray and co are set to play an intimate show at Middlesbrough Empire on Friday 27th May ahead of their headline Neighbourhood Weekender gig.

Courteeners have announced a warm up show this month.

Liam Fray and the band will play an intimate gig at Middlesbrough Empire on Friday 27th May 2022, before kicking off festival season.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 6th May at 9am from gigsandtours.com.

READ MORE: Why Liam Fray thinks Courteeners' St. Jude still connects with their fans

The gig will take place just ahead of the Not Nineteen Forever outfit's headline festival set a Neighbourhood Weekender 2022, where they'll be joined on the setlist with Kasabian and Blossoms.

Courteeners will then take to the stage at Y Not? Festival on Saturday 30th July, where they top the bill alongside, Stereophonics, Blossoms and The Kooks.

READ MORE: Why Courteeners' Not Nineteen Forever is more than just an indie banger

