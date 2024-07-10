Courteeners announce new album Pink Cactus Cafe

Courteeners have announced details of their seventh studio album. Picture: Press

Liam Fray has also revealed a new single, Solitude Of The Nightbus, plus details of collabs with DMA's and Brooke Combe.

By Radio X

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Courteeners have announced details of their seventh studio album.

Titled Pink Cactus Cafe, the album is the follow-up to 2020's More. Again. Forever. and will be released on 25th October 2024.

The first single is Solitude Of The Night Bus and comes complete with a video of frontman Liam Fray taking a trip on the late-night No 17 through the artwork of Pink Cactus Cafe.

Fray says of Solitude Of The Night Bus: "This came at a time of real questioning. Things weren’t going particularly well. No confidence. No direction. I think that’s why - whisper it - it’s on the fun side. This is the new us.

"My late Uncle Pat loved a whistle so it’s a bit of a homage to him. Get on the bus; headphones in; go your own way. It’s the feel good, imposter syndrome hit of the summer."

Watch the video to Solitude Of The Nightbus here:

Courteeners - Solitude Of The Night Bus (Official Video)

The new album Pink Cactus Cafe features contributions from friends of the band such as DMA’S, Brooke Combe, James and Ian Skelly (The Coral), Pixey, Charlie Salt (Blossoms), Ola Modupe-Ojo (Bipolar Sunshine) and Theo Hutchcraft (Hurts).

Liam explains how the album was put together in the shadow of lockdown. "Straight away I went into panic (writing) mode... on my own but with no real plan. I wasn't sure if it was going to be a side project, Courteeners, solo project. Just songs. Everything was up in the air. So, it wasn't necessarily a Courteeners sound.

"I started reaching out on my Indie Rolodex as a bit of fun really, and it's ended up being the most collaborative and rewarding thing we've ever done.

"Four and half years in the making, we genuinely believe it's the best set of songs we've released into the world since St. Jude."

The album will be released on Ignition Records on 25th October and will be available in a variety of formats, including signed albums and heavyweight limited edition coloured vinyl.

Courteeners - Pink Cactus Cafe album artwork. Picture: Press

Courteeners - Pink Cactus Cafe album track listing:

Sweet Surrender (featuring Brooke Combe)

Weekend Shy Of A Feeling

Pink Cactus Cafe

Where Are We Now?

The Beginning Of The End (featuring DMA’S)

Solitude of the Night Bus

First Name Terms (featuring Pixey)

Lu Lu

Love You Any Less

Bitten By Unseen Teeth

The Unexpected Rise Of You And I (vinyl bonus track)

Courteeners are gearing up for a summer of festival performance, including TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow on Saturday, 13th July, Boardmasters in Newquay on Friday 9th August and Victorious Festival in Southsea on Saturday 24th August.