Liam Fray reveals Courteeners have “f***ing finished” new album

Courteeners. Picture: Press

The Not Nineteen Forever frontman has revealed that the Manchester band's sixth album and the follow-up to Mapping the Rendezvous is complete.

Liam Fray has given fans an update on the progress of Courteeners new album.

The Not Nineteen Forever singer has been working with the band on their sixth record and the follow up to 2016's Mapping The Rendezvous.

Now, the Middleton rocker has taken to social media to reveal the work is complete by simply writing: "Album. Fucking. Finnished."

Fray previously teased new material from the album on social media, which saw him tinkling at the piano.

Watch him play one track in particular, which was titled Hanging Off Your Cloud:

Meanwhile, the Courteeners are set to headline a charity gig for homelessness in Manchester.

The Cavorting outfit will top the bill at Raise The Roof at the O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester in Stretford on Friday 24 May with local acts Blossoms, Bugzy Malone and Lisa Stanfield also on the line-up.

The event will be hosted by Radio X’s own Sunta Templeton, with the full bill to be revealed shortly.

Watch Liam Fray and Manchester mayor Andy Burnham talk about the project below:

The event will precede Courteeners' huge homecoming gig at Heaton Park in Manchester on Saturday 15 June this year.

The outdoor gig will feature support from James, DMA's and Pale Waves.

Watch Liam Fray talk about their Cavorting track:

