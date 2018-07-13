Liam Fray: Forget "Blonde Haired Tw*t" Trump & Praise Cave Rescue

13 July 2018, 12:33

Liam Fray and President US Donald Trump
Liam Fray and President US Donald Trump. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images & Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

The Courteeners frontman has urged his Twitter followers to praise the "real heroes" who saved the Thai cave boys.

Liam Fray has told his fans to forget Donald Trump's arrival in the UK and focus on the "real heroes".

The Courteeners frontman has taken to social media to slam the news over Trump's first UK visit as the President Of The United States and urge people to focus instead on the divers who managed to rescue 12 Thai boys and their football coach who were recently saved from a cave in the country.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (10 July), the Not Nineteen Forever singer wrote: "Forget that blonde haired twat. This is real news. Of real heroes.

"Of Herculean effort to save lives and risking their own. Think of how their parents have felt/will now feel."

See his full Tweet below:

Liam Fray also shared his pride at England's World Cup efforts, after they crashed out of the international tournament on Wednesday (11 July).

The 17th rocker said: "When the hangovers kick in, remember how good that felt. To be together. To want the same thing. To put aside differences. Let’s do that again tomorrow. X"

