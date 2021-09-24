Courteeners at Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford: Stage times, support acts, tickets and more

Courteeners are set to play a headline show at Emirates Old Trafford stadium. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Fray and co are taking to the stage at the cricket ground this Saturday 25 September. Find out when it starts, what the stage times are and who's supporting.

Courteeners' are set to play a homecoming gig this weekend.

Liam Fray and the Not Nineteen Forever rockers will play Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, joined by special guest for what is set to be an epic celebration of their career so far.

But who's supporting the Middleton band and what are the stage times? Find out everything we know about the gig so far below.

READ MORE: Liam Fray tells the story of Cavorting

When are Courteeners playing Old Trafford?

Courteeners' gig at Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground takes place on Saturday 25 September.

Who is supporting Courteeners at Manchester Old Trafford stadium?

Courteeners will be supported by The Smiths legend Johnny Marr, Stockport five-piece Blossoms and The Big Moon. Zuzu will no longer be appearing on Saturday.

Johnny Marr is one of the acts supporting Courteeners' headline gig. Picture: Press

READ: Why Not Nineteen Forever is more than just an indie anthem

What are the stage times for Courteeners' Old Trafford gig?

16:30 - Gates

17:00 - 17.30: The Big Moon

18:00 - 18:40: Blossoms Band

19:10 - 20:10: Johnny Marr

20:45 - 22:30 - Courteeners

Here are the times for Saturday's gig @EmiratesOT

Gates 16:30@TheBigMoon 17:00@BlossomsBand 18:00@Johnny_Marr 19:10

Courteeners 20:45

Due to operational issues @thisisZuzu will no longer be appearing on Saturday,looking forward to playing with her this week in Stoke & Halifax. — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) September 20, 2021

What are the Covid entry requirements for Courteeners' Old Trafford gig?

Emirates Old Trafford states: "Concert goers are being advised during pre-event communication that proof of COVID vaccination or a negative lateral or PCR test taken within 48 hours of arrival is a requirement to gain entry to the Stadium. Stewards will be conducting spot checks at the arrival gates."

What time will Courteeners' Old Trafford gig end?

The show should conclude no later than 10.30pm.

Find out more about the event here.