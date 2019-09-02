Courteeners: 2019 tour dates, ticket details and more

Courteeners live at Isle Of Wight Festival 2019. Picture: Mark Holloway/Getty Images

Here’s where you can see Liam Fray and his crew later this year…

Courteeners have announced two arena shows to round off 2019 and to launch their new album More. Again. Forever.

The band - led by the charismatic frontman Liam Fray will play London’s Olympia on Saturday 30 November and a Manchester Arena on Saturday 14 December 2019.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 6 September at 9am from Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster

💥HWFG2 💥 2 Arena shows @Olympia_London Saturday 30th Nov 2019 & @ManchesterArena Saturday 14th Dec 2019 🎄🎄🎄



Tickets on general sale 9am Friday from https://t.co/OxGKDWT7CR.



Pre-order 'More. Again. Forever.' from https://t.co/d4uof99Ihv to access pre-sale(Weds 9am). pic.twitter.com/9885xL6DpR — Liam Fray (@What_Liam_Said) September 2, 2019

Courteeners UK Tour Dates 2019

Saturday 30 November - Olympia, London

Saturday 14 December - Manchester Arena

2019 saw Courteeners headline their hometown venue of Heaton Park - a show that sold out all 50,000 tickets in just three hours.

Courteeners have announced details of their sixth studio album, More. Again. Forever., which will be released on 17 January 2020. It's the follow-up to 2016's acclaimed Mapping The Rendezvous.

Take a listen to the new Courteeners single Heavy Jacket: