Courteeners: 2019 tour dates, ticket details and more
2 September 2019, 14:45 | Updated: 3 September 2019, 14:45
Here’s where you can see Liam Fray and his crew later this year…
Courteeners have announced two arena shows to round off 2019 and to launch their new album More. Again. Forever.
The band - led by the charismatic frontman Liam Fray will play London’s Olympia on Saturday 30 November and a Manchester Arena on Saturday 14 December 2019.
Tickets go on sale on Friday 6 September at 9am from Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster
💥HWFG2 💥 2 Arena shows @Olympia_London Saturday 30th Nov 2019 & @ManchesterArena Saturday 14th Dec 2019 🎄🎄🎄— Liam Fray (@What_Liam_Said) September 2, 2019
Tickets on general sale 9am Friday from https://t.co/OxGKDWT7CR.
Pre-order 'More. Again. Forever.' from https://t.co/d4uof99Ihv to access pre-sale(Weds 9am). pic.twitter.com/9885xL6DpR
Courteeners UK Tour Dates 2019
Saturday 30 November - Olympia, London
Saturday 14 December - Manchester Arena
2019 saw Courteeners headline their hometown venue of Heaton Park - a show that sold out all 50,000 tickets in just three hours.
Courteeners have announced details of their sixth studio album, More. Again. Forever., which will be released on 17 January 2020. It's the follow-up to 2016's acclaimed Mapping The Rendezvous.
Take a listen to the new Courteeners single Heavy Jacket: