Courteeners to play Heaton Park and TRNSMT warm up show

21 June 2021, 19:01 | Updated: 21 June 2021, 19:04

Liam Fray of Courteeners at the Isle Of Wight Festival in 2019
Liam Fray of Courteeners at the Isle Of Wight Festival in 2019. Picture: GettyMark Holloway/Getty Images

Liam Fray and co will headline a show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in September.

Courteeners are to warm up for their two massive summer gigs with a very special headline show in Yorkshire.

Liam Fray and co will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Wednesday 8 September. They'll be joined on the day by special guests The Coral.

The date comes ahead of the Manchester band's headline slot at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow on 10 September and their own sold-out homecoming show at the Emirates Old Trafford on the 25th.

Courteeners 2021
Courteeners 2021. Picture: Press

The Old Trafford show sold out in just 90 minutes and tickets for the 8,000 capacity Scarborough venue are expected to disappear just as quickly.

Tickets for the Scarborough show will go on general sale at 9am on Friday 25 June via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com.

Courteeners released their seventh Top 10 studio album More. Again. Forever in January 2020.

