Courteeners at Heaton Park: stage times, line-up, info and more

Liam Fray and co play a massive homecoming show in Manchester this weekend. Here’s all the info on line-up and stage times that you need.

When do Courteeners play Heaton Park in Manchester?

Liam Fray and co will perform their huge homecoming show at Heaton Park on Saturday 15 June.

It’s their biggest headline show to date and comes weeks after Courteeners headlined the Raise The Roof charity show in Manchester in May.

The Middleton rockers have been working on the follow up to 2016's Mapping The Rendezvous and Fray took to social media at the end of April to reveal: "Album. Fucking. Finished."

Can I buy tickets for Courteeners’ Heaton Park show?

Unfortunately not - the Heaton Park date has now sold out!

HEATON PARK - SOLD OUT! 50,000 TICKETS. THANK YOU x pic.twitter.com/9zIWeOBpvL — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) November 2, 2018

Who’s on the line-up for Courteeners’ Heaton Park show?

There’s a full bll of music featuring the following great artists.

James

The legendary Manchester band, best known for their hits Sit Down, Come Home and Laid… but there are so many more than that, as you’ll find out. James are fronted by Tim Booth, one of the most charismatic singers in indie rock, so don’t miss them.

DMA’s

Australia’s DMA’s have no less a fan in one Liam Gallagher, who called their second album For Now “BIBLICAL”. The trio have been compared to Oasis and The Stone Roses via songs like Delete and In The Air.

Pale Waves

Excellent indie pop from another Manchester band, Pale Waves are probably best known for songs like There’s A Honey, New Year’s Eve and Heavenly. If you’re up for some glittering synth pop, get to Heaton Park early.

Courteeners Heaton Park stage times

The stage times for Courteeners’ show at Heaton Park on Saturday 15 June have yet to be confirmed, but should be announced in the next few days. Doors will open at 4pm.