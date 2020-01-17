Liam Fray on new Courteeners album More. Again. Forever.

The Courteeners frontman chats to Radio X's John Kennedy about the band's epic sixth album.

Courteeners have released their sixth studio album More. Again. Forever.

The LP is the follow-up to 2016’s Mapping The Rendezvous and was released on 17 January 2020. The album has been produced by Joseph Cross.

You can watch Courteeners frontman Liam Fray take Radio X's John Kennedy through the new album track by track here.

Liam explained the meaning of the title to Radio X's Gordon Smart. The short, sharp name for the LP is a reference to "the incessant nature" of life in 2020... "Whether it's drinking or social media... it's more, more, more, more, more. Again. Forever.

"I felt like it needed that kind of full stop."

The first single to be taken from the album was Heavy Jacket, which features a video that saw the Middleton band collaborated with Bury-based author Emma Jane Unsworth.

After Fray asked her to write something specifically for the group, Unsworth produced Better - which has been made into a short film to be split across three Courteeners videos.

The second part, Better Man, was unveiled in December and the entire short story can be read on the Courteeners website here.

Courteeners - More. Again. Forever. tracklisting

Heart Attack

Heavy Jacket

More. Again. Forever.

Better Man

Hanging Off Your Cloud

Previous Parties

The Joy Of Missing Out

One Day At A Time

Take It On The Chin

Is Heaven Even Worth It?

Courteeners - More. Again. Forever. Picture: Ignition Records

Courteeners launch the new album with some intimate gigs in Kingston, Manchester and Liverpool.

The band have also been confirmed for TRNSMT 2020. The trio will headline the first night of the festival on Friday 10 July, where they'll be joined by Stone Roses legend Ian Brown, Geordie singer-songwriter and BRITs Critics' Choice winner Sam Fender, Stockport five-piece Blossoms and more.

See Courteeners 2020 live dates so far:

30 January - London Pryzym Kingston *early show added/SOLD OUT

13 February - Liverpool O2 Academy - SOLD OUT

15 February - Manchester Albert Hall * early show added/SOLD OUT

15 February - Manchester Albert Hall * early show added

10 July - TRNSMT Festival 2020, Glasgow

Tickets are available via www.thecourteeners.com