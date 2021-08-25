Courteeners' 2021 The Whites of Their Eyes Tour dates: How to buy tickets

Courteeners frontman Liam Fray
Courteeners frontman Liam Fray. Picture: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Liam Fray and co are celebrating "15 years of mayhem" with a UK tour. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

This week, Courteeners announced that they'd be marking their 15th anniversary with special gigs across the UK in November.

Taking to Instagram their frontman Liam Fray said: "15 years of mayhem. Let’s celebrate together 🤍x

"So in 2006, Taylor Swift arrived on the scene, Gnarls Barkley was ‘Crazy’, Guy Goma accidentally introduced himself to the world… and so did we. We played our first gig at Manchester Roadhouse in October, 15 years ago. What a night to remember. I wish we actually could. Anyways, we thought we’d sort some very special shows to mark this momentous occasion so, we give you… 'The Whites of Their Eyes’Tour. You'll be able to see ours and we’ll be able to see yours. We’ve missed them.

"Let’s have some fun, it’s been too long x"

So where are the Courteeners' headed on their The White of Their Eyes Tour in 2021 and when are tickets on sale? Find out below.

What are Courteeners 2021 UK tour dates?

Courteeners' The Whites of Their Eyes Tour dates are as follows:

  • Monday 15 November 2021: Lincoln Engine Shed
  • Tuesday 16 November 2021: Bradford St George's Hall
  • Thursday 18 November 2021: Nottingham Rock City
  • Friday 19 November 2021: Scunthorpe Baths Hall
  • Saturday 20 November 2021: Bristol O2 Academy
  • Monday 22 November 2021: Blackburn King George's Hall
  • Tuesday 23 November 2021: Newcastle O2 City Hall
  • Friday 26 November 2021: London O2 Academy Brixton

When do Courteeners' 2021 tickets go on sale?

The pre-sale has sold out, but tickets for their string of anniversary gigs go on general sale on Friday 27 August at 9am from gigsandtours.com and tickemaster.co.uk.

Who is supporting Courteeners on their The Whites of Their Eyes Tour?

The Not Nineteen Forever rockers will be joined by special guests Vistas Music on the shows and Brooke Combe on their London date.

Where else are the Courteeners playing in 2021?

Liam Fray and co are also headed to the likes of of TRNSMT Festival 2021 next month, which they will follow-up with several UK gigs, including a homecoming show at Emirates Old Trafford.

See their full dates on their official website.

