Courteeners' 2020 UK shows: dates, tickets & more

17 December 2019, 11:35 | Updated: 17 December 2019, 11:53

Courteeners
Courteeners. Picture: Press

Liam Fray and co added early shows to their tiny shows next year. Find out if you can still get tickets here.

This month saw Courteeners announce intimate UK shows to celebrate the release of their new album More. Again. Forever.

Liam Fray and co. previously confirmed dates at the O2 Academy Liverpool on 13 February, and two shows at Manchester's Albert Hall from 15-16 February.

They have since added special "early shows," which are selling out fast.

See all of Courteeners 2020 dates so far and find out if you can still buy tickets to what they've dubbed their "only" Manchester shows of the year.

See all of Courteeners 2020 intimate dates below:

30 January - London Pryzym Kingston *early show added/SOLD OUT

13 February - Liverpool O2 Academy - SOLD OUT

15 February - Manchester Albert Hall * early show added/SOLD OUT

15 February - Manchester Albert Hall * early show added

Meanwhile, Courteeners have been confirmed for TRNSMT 2020.

The Scottish Festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green from 10-12 July 2020, has also confirmed bill-toppers in Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi.

The trio will headline the first night of the festival on Friday 10 July, where they'll be joined by The Stone Roses legend Ian Brown, Geordie singer-songwriter and BRITs Critics' Choice winner Sam Fender, Stockport five-piece Blossoms and more.

READ MORE: Why Courteeners' Not Nineteen Forever Is More Than Just An Indie Banger...

See Courteeners 2020 live dates so far:

30 January - London Pryzym Kingston *early show added/SOLD OUT

13 February - Liverpool O2 Academy - SOLD OUT

15 February - Manchester Albert Hall * early show added/SOLD OUT

15 February - Manchester Albert Hall * early show added

10 July - TRNSMT Festival 2020, Glasgow

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles gets surprised with kittens and holds a kitten for the first time ever

WATCH: Chris Moyles is surprised by adorable kittens in the studio

The Chris Moyles Show

Pippa shows Jack Black and Karen Gillan her party trick

WATCH: Pippa shows Jumanji's Jack Black & Karen Gillan her epic party trick

The Chris Moyles Show

Tom from Snow Windows creates a festive Christmas scene with Dave Grohl, Noel Gallagher and Sam Fender on The Chris Moyles Show

Snow Windows' Tom creates a festive masterpiece with Dave Grohl, Noel Gallagher and Sam Fender

The Chris Moyles Show

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at Intersect Music Festival

WATCH: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl 'shotguns' beer with fan dressed as Santa in Las Vegas

Foo Fighters

Courteeners Songs

Courteeners Latest

See more Courteeners Latest

Gerry Cinnamon, Foals, Jade Bird, Sam Fender, Liam Gallagher

The 25 best tracks of 2019

Features

Courteeners

Courteeners announce intimate album launch UK gigs and only Manchester shows of 2020
Courteeners' Liam Fray and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner

WATCH: Courteeners cover Arctic Monkeys' Suck It And See at Sheffield gig
Courteeners' Liam Fray, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi to headline TRNSMT Festival 2020

Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi to headline TRNSMT 2020

TRNSMT Festival 2020

Courteeners 2019

Courteeners announce two warm-up shows