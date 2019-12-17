Courteeners' 2020 UK shows: dates, tickets & more

Courteeners. Picture: Press

Liam Fray and co added early shows to their tiny shows next year. Find out if you can still get tickets here.

This month saw Courteeners announce intimate UK shows to celebrate the release of their new album More. Again. Forever.

Liam Fray and co. previously confirmed dates at the O2 Academy Liverpool on 13 February, and two shows at Manchester's Albert Hall from 15-16 February.

They have since added special "early shows," which are selling out fast.

See all of Courteeners 2020 dates so far and find out if you can still buy tickets to what they've dubbed their "only" Manchester shows of the year.

'More. Again. Forever.' intimate launch shows - last remaining tickets for early shows in London 30th Jan & Manchester 16th Feb (all other shows SOLD OUT)@ links below:

30th Jan LONDON @pryzm_kingston -https://t.co/npjlkuxKi1

16th Feb MANCHESTER @Alberthallmcr -hmv.co/courteeners pic.twitter.com/ZAL0loiZlO — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) December 16, 2019

See all of Courteeners 2020 intimate dates below:

30 January - London Pryzym Kingston *early show added/SOLD OUT

13 February - Liverpool O2 Academy - SOLD OUT

15 February - Manchester Albert Hall * early show added/SOLD OUT

15 February - Manchester Albert Hall * early show added

Meanwhile, Courteeners have been confirmed for TRNSMT 2020.

The Scottish Festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green from 10-12 July 2020, has also confirmed bill-toppers in Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi.

The trio will headline the first night of the festival on Friday 10 July, where they'll be joined by The Stone Roses legend Ian Brown, Geordie singer-songwriter and BRITs Critics' Choice winner Sam Fender, Stockport five-piece Blossoms and more.

