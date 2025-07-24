The Charlatans' December 2025 UK Tour: How to buy tickets

The Charlatans will embark on a string of dates this winter . Picture: Cat Stevens

By Jenny Mensah

Tim Burgess and co will celebrate their new album We Are Love with dates across the UK this winter.

The Charlatans have announced tour dates for December 2025.

The much-loved band - comprised of Tim Burgess, Martin Blunt, Mark Collins and Tony Rogers - shared the news of their 14th studio album We Are Love earlier this month alongside their plans to support it with live dates this year.

The One to Another outfit will kick off their string of dates at Leeds O2 Academy on 6th December and will bring them to a close at Glasgow's Barrowlands on 12th December.

Their dates will also see them make a stop at London's Roundhouse on 10th December and a play (spiritual) homecoming date at the Manchester Academy on 11th December.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

The Charlatans December 2025 UK tour poster. Picture: Press

The Charlatans' 2025 UK Tour Dates:

6th December – Leeds, O2 Academy

7th December – Stoke, Victoria Hall

8th December – Bath, Forum

10th December – London, Roundhouse

11th December – Manchester, Academy

12th December – Glasgow, Barrowland

How to buy tickets to The Charlatans' 2025 Tour:

Tickets for The Charlatans December tour dates are on sale now at Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Visit thecharlatans.net for the band's full live dates and more.

The Charlatans We Are Love is released on 31st October 2025 and is available to pre-order here.

It will mark the band's 14th studio album and their first record in eight years, following on from Some Friendly (1990), Between 10th and 11th (1992),Up to Our Hips (1994), The Charlatans (1995), Tellin' Stories (1997), Us and Us Only (1999), Wonderland (2001), Up at the Lake (2004), Simpatico (2006), You Cross My Path (2008), Who We Touch (2010), Modern Nature (2015) and Different Days (2017).

From the new album so far comes lead single and title track, which you can watch the official visualiser for below:

The Charlatans - We Are Love (Official Visualiser)

See its artwork for their We Are Love album as well as its tracklisting below...

The Charlatans We Are Love. Picture: Press

The Charlatans We Are Love tracklisting:

Kingdom of Ours We Are Love Many A Day A Heartache For The Girls You Can’t Push The River Deeper and Deeper Appetite Salt Water Out On Our Own Glad You Grabbed Me Now Everything

