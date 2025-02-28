The Charlatans at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl: How to buy tickets

The Charlatans will play the headline Manchester date this summer. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The band will head to Manchester for a headline date this summer, with support from Embrace and The Coral.

The Charlatans are set to play a headline date at Castlefield Bowl this summer.

Tim Burgess and co will return to the Manchester venue for the first time in a decade to play hits from across their much-loved back catalogue on 3rd July 2025.

Joining them on the day will be special guests and fellow 90s-formed outfits Embrace and The Coral.

Tickets go on general sale here from Friday 28th February at 10am.

The band’s frontman Tim Burgess said of the upcoming Manchester date: “Castlefield Bowl is such a brilliant venue - our previous show there was one of my favourite Charlatans gigs ever. Can’t wait to play again in July.”

In the last 35 years, The Charlatans have produced a discography of immense depth and variety, scoring three UK #1 albums (Some Friendly The Charlatans, Tellin’ Stories) and another seven Top 10 records.

Some of their most iconic hits include the Top 10 singles The Only One I Know, One To Another, North Country Boy and How High, which sit alongside another eighteen Top 40 hits to the band's name.

