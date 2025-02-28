The Charlatans at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl: How to buy tickets

28 February 2025, 14:52 | Updated: 28 February 2025, 15:16

The Charlatans
The Charlatans will play the headline Manchester date this summer. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The band will head to Manchester for a headline date this summer, with support from Embrace and The Coral.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Charlatans are set to play a headline date at Castlefield Bowl this summer.

Tim Burgess and co will return to the Manchester venue for the first time in a decade to play hits from across their much-loved back catalogue on 3rd July 2025.

Joining them on the day will be special guests and fellow 90s-formed outfits Embrace and The Coral.

Tickets go on general sale here from Friday 28th February at 10am.

The Charlatans will play Castlefield Bowl on 3rd July
The Charlatans will play Castlefield Bowl on 3rd July. Picture: Press

The band’s frontman Tim Burgess said of the upcoming Manchester date: “Castlefield Bowl is such a brilliant venue - our previous show there was one of my favourite Charlatans gigs ever. Can’t wait to play again in July.”

Read more:

In the last 35 years, The Charlatans have produced a discography of immense depth and variety, scoring three UK #1 albums (Some Friendly The Charlatans, Tellin’ Stories) and another seven Top 10 records.

Some of their most iconic hits include the Top 10 singles The Only One I Know, One To Another, North Country Boy and How High, which sit alongside another eighteen Top 40 hits to the band's name.

The Charlatans - The Only One I Know

Read more:

Latest Videos

Skunk Anansie press 2025

Skunk Anansie announce new album The Painful Truth & share new single Cheers

Sam Fender in session at Radio X

Watch a classic Sam Fender session for Radio X from 2019

Sam Fender

Ozzy Osbourne in 2022

Ozzy Osbourne reveals he can't walk ahead of Black Sabbath's final show

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath circa 1970

Sharon Osbourne on Black Sabbath's "emotional" final show: "It's time for Ozzy to say goodnight"

The Charlatans Songs

The Charlatans Latest

See more The Charlatans Latest

The Stone Roses, Blur and Nirvana - let's dig into their back catalogue!

10 great underrated and "lost" singles by the biggest artists

Classic "baggy" albums including The Farm, Happy Mondays, Inspiral Carpets, The Charlatans, Blur and James.

The 10 best BAGGY albums

Jack White: maybe he upholstered your sofa?

The jobs rock stars did before they were famous

Damon Albarn in the video for Blur's There's No Other Way, April 1991

The best Baggy tunes that’ll take you back to the 1990s

The Charlatans - 2023

The Charlatans announce UK tour dates for November and December 2023