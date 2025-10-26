The Charlatans add We Are Love Tour dates for spring 2026
26 October 2025, 19:59
Tim Burgess and co will celebrate their new album We Are Love more additional dates next year.
The Charlatans have announced new tour dates for Spring 2026.
Earlier this year, Tim Burgess, Martin Blunt, Mark Collins and Tony Rogers - shared the news of their 14th studio album We Are Love, longside their plans to support it with live dates in December.
The One to Another outfit have since announced additional 10 dates next year, which include stops in Brighton, Cardiff, Sheffield, Newcastle and Edinburgh.
Tickets for the new dates go on general sale this Friday 31st October at 9am GMT with pre-sale details below.
The Charlatans' 2026 We Are Love tour dates:
- 24th April - Norwich UEA
- 25th April - Brighton The Dome
- 26th April - Bournemouth O2 Academy
- 28th April - Cardiff Tramshed
- 29th April - Nottingham Rock City
- 1st May - Birmingham O2 Academy
- 2nd May - Sheffield Octagon Centre
- 3rd May - Newcastle O2 City Hall
- 5th May - Aberdeen Music Hall
- 6th May - Edinburgh Corn Exchange
See The Charlatans' previously announced dates for 2025:
- 6th December – Leeds, O2 Academy
- 7th December – Stoke, Victoria Hall
- 8th December – Bath, Forum
- 10th December – London, Roundhouse
- 11th December – Manchester, Academy
- 12th December – Glasgow, Barrowland
The band will also embark on record store dates to support the new album, which will include a special In Conversation event at Rough Trade East in London and a Q&A and signing at selected dates.
Visit thecharlatans.net for full tour dates and to buy any remaining tickets.
The Charlatans We Are Love album is released on 31st October 2025 and is available to pre-order here.
It will mark the band's 14th studio album and their first record in eight years, following on from Some Friendly (1990), Between 10th and 11th (1992),Up to Our Hips (1994), The Charlatans (1995), Tellin' Stories (1997), Us and Us Only (1999), Wonderland (2001), Up at the Lake (2004), Simpatico (2006), You Cross My Path (2008), Who We Touch (2010), Modern Nature (2015) and Different Days (2017).
See its artwork for their We Are Love album as well as its tracklisting below.
The Charlatans We Are Love tracklisting:
- Kingdom of Ours
- We Are Love
- Many A Day A Heartache
- For The Girls
- You Can’t Push The River
- Deeper and Deeper
- Appetite
- Salt Water
- Out On Our Own
- Glad You Grabbed Me
- Now Everything
The Charlatans - We Are Love (Official Visualiser)
