Listen to The Black Keys' Babygirl single

The Black Keys have shared a new single. Picture: Larry Niehues

Listen to the next single to come from the duo's forthcoming 13th studio album No Rain, No Flowers.

The Black Keys have shared their new single, Babygirl.

The song is the second track to come from the Ohio duo which is taken from their upcoming album No Rain, No Flowers, which is set for release later this year.

Watch the official lyric video - which was co-written with the band alongside the GRAMMY-winning songwriter Daniel Tashian and 8x GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Scott Storch - below.

The Black Keys - Babygirl (Official Lyric Video)

On how the new single came together, the band said: “We’d been obsessing over Scott’s prolific output of material online and his overall body of work for years. Getting together with him in the studio and watching him get his hands on our collection of vintage keyboards was awe inspiring. He’s one of the greats.”

Baby Girl follows the release of the groove-based single, The Night Before, which came alongside a Running Bear-directed black and white video.

The Black Keys - The Night Before (Official Music Video)

The Black Keys will also set out on European dates this summer, which will include three outdoor shows in the UK at Leeds' Millennium Square on Tuesday 8th July, Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on Wednesday 9th July and London's Alexandra Palace Park on Friday 11th July.

Supporting them on their three UK dates will be Miles Kane.

Last year saw the band cancel their US Arena dates and re-plot more, intimate special dates for 2025, after being influenced by their smaller shows in Paris and London.

Speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell after the first of three gigs at the newly reopened O2 Academy Brixton, Auerbach gushed: "It was incredible really. Amazing venue. Crowd was crazy.

"We had Noel [Gallagher] come out and play some songs with us in the encore and everybody lost their minds."

Talking about the venue itself, drummer Carney added: "It was always the place that you wanted to try to get to, you know?"

He added: "Those are my favourite venues. Like the 5, 6000 cap. Standing room floor."

The Black Keys on Brixton gig

