The Black Keys unveil No Rain, No Flowers single & share details of forthcoming album of the same name

The Black Keys have shared a new single. Picture: Larry Niehues

By Jenny Mensah

The Ohio duo have shared the next single to be taken from their new album of the same, which is set for release on 8th August.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Black Keys have shared their new single No Rain, No Flowers and shared the details of their next studio effort.

The track is the third cut to be taken from their album of the same name, which is set for release on 8th August 2025.

More laid-back and airy in its approach, the title track sees the Ohio duo - comprised of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney - lean away from their bluesier themes and drift towards a lighter, more summery sound, reminiscent of California beach days and poolside hangs.

Listen to No Rain, No Flowers below.

The Black Keys - No Rain, No Flowers (Official Audio)

Read more:

The song follows previously released tracks, Babygirl and the groove-based single, The Night Before, which came alongside a Running Bear-directed black and white video.

The Black Keys - The Night Before (Official Music Video)

Produced by the band themselves and recorded at Easy Eye Sound Studios in Nashville, the new album features collaborators including GRAMMY award-winning songwriters Rick Nowels and Daniel Tashian as well as legendary keys player/producer Scott Storch (Dr. Dre, The Roots).

With their last album witnessing collaborations with fellow artists Beck and Noel Gallagher, the band this time chose to work with long-admired songwriters, who work in the background.

Frontman Auerbach explains: “I had worked with Rick Nowels on Lana Del Rey’s Ultraviolence. We’d never really collaborated with a keyboard player or someone who writes on piano the way he does, but it clicked immediately.”

"We wanted to go straight to the source—into the room with people known for their songwriting," added drummer Carney. "Daniel Tashian was one of the first people I met after moving to Nashville, and we’ve been fans of Scott Storch forever.”

Auerbach concludes: “This whole album was really labored over with a lot of love. We hope you feel that.”

The Black Keys' 13th studio album will be released 8th August via Easy Eye Sound/Parlophone Records and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

See the album's artwork and its tracklisting below:

The Black Keys - No Rain, No Flowers album artwork. Picture: Press

The Black Keys - No Rain, No Flowers tracklist:

No Rain, No Flowers The Night Before Babygirl Down to Nothing On Repeat Make You Mine Man On A Mission Kiss It All My Life A Little Too High Neon Moon

The Black Keys will also set out on European dates this summer, which will include three outdoor shows in the UK at Leeds' Millennium Square on Tuesday 8th July, Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on Wednesday 9th July and London's Alexandra Palace Park on Friday 11th July.

Supporting them on their three UK dates will be Miles Kane.

The Black Keys' 2025 UK dates:

8th July - Leeds, Millennium Square

9th July - Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

11th July - London, Alexandra Palace Park

Last year saw the band cancel their US Arena dates and re-plot more, intimate special dates for 2025, after being influenced by their smaller shows in Paris and London.

Speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell after the first of three gigs at the newly reopened O2 Academy Brixton, Auerbach gushed: "It was incredible really. Amazing venue. Crowd was crazy.

"We had Noel [Gallagher] come out and play some songs with us in the encore and everybody lost their minds."

Talking about the venue itself, drummer Carney added: "It was always the place that you wanted to try to get to, you know?"

He added: "Those are my favourite venues. Like the 5, 6000 cap. Standing room floor."

The Black Keys on Brixton gig

Read more: