The Black Keys announce fresh 2025 US tour, months after scrapping North American dates

The Black Keys chose to cancel their upcoming dates. Picture: Larry Niehues/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Gold On The Ceiling rockers previously axed the North American shows for their International Players tour.

The Black Keys have announced US tour dates for 2025.

The duo - comprised of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney - previously scrapped their North American dates last year, but have now confirmed new, more intimate shows in the region to support their 2024 Ohio Players album.

The new dates, which are called the No Rain, No Flowers tour, will kick off at Durant Grant Theatre in Oklahoma on 23rd May and come to a close at Stone Pony Summer Stage at New Jersey's Asbury Park on 14th June 2025.

Tickets for the dates, which will see Hermanos Gutierrez and The Heavy Heavy as special guests, will go on general sale this Friday 7th February from 10am local time.

To celebrate the news, the band also shared their plans to release a their brand new single entitled The Night Before on midnight this Friday.

The previously rockers spoke out shortly after cancelling their US dates, citing their recent shows in London and Paris as catalysts for their decision.

Taking to social media, the Beautiful People (Stay High) rockers explained: "Thank you for your understanding and apologies for the surprise change… We’re pretty sure everyone is going to be excited when you see what we have in mind though, and look forward to seeing everyone soon."

The Howlin' duo added: "Following the recent run of shows in the UK & Europe, including stops at iconic venues like Brixton Academy and the Zenith in Paris, we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the International Players Tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band, and will be announcing a revised set of dates shortly.

"Everyone who had purchased tickets and/or VIP to the initial tour dates will be fully refunded - and when the new plans are announced, will be the first to be able to buy tickets."

The London shows' effect on The Black Keys was evident when they came in to speak to Radio X's Dan O'Connell on The Evening Show.

Fresh from their first of three gigs at the newly reopened O2 Academy Brixton, frontman Auerbach gushed: "It was incredible really. Amazing venue. Crowd was crazy.

"We had Noel [Gallagher] come out and play some songs with us in the encore and everybody lost their minds."

The Black Keys on Brixton gig

Talking about the venue itself, drummer Carney added: "It was always the place that you wanted to try to get to, you know?"

He added: "Those are my favourite venues. Like the 5, 6000 cap. Standing room floor."

"No seats is kinda crucial," interjected Auerbach.

The trio of gigs saw the duo treat fans to a 21-track setlist of their biggest hits across the decades, including tracks from their most recent album.

The Oasis guitarist and songsmith - who had worked on the band's most recent studio effort joined them on every London date for a performance of their collaboration Only Love Matters and On The Game, and the duo ended each set on their iconic Lonely Boy anthem.

The Black Keys and Noel Gallagher - On The Game at O2 Brixton Academy

The outfit are also set to return to this side of the pond for European dates, which will include confirmed three outdoor shows in the UK next year, where they'll play Leeds' Millennium Square on Tuesday 8th July, Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on Wednesday 9th July and London's Alexandra Palace Park on Friday 11th July.

