The Black Keys announce Peaches! album, share new single You Got To Lose & confirm two London shows for 2026

The Black Keys' new album is set for release this year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Ohio duo are back with the news of a new record and single as well as two live dates in London this year.

The Black Keys have announced the news of a new album and shared its lead single, while announcing two London shows this summer.

Peaches! - which follows the duo's 2025's No Rain, No Flowers - will arrive on 1st May 2026 via Easy Eye Sound/Parlophone records and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

From it comes first single You Got To Lose, which sees the band at their bluesy best and comes alongside an official music video:

The Black Keys - You Got To Lose (Official Music Video)

Written when singer and guitarist Dan Auerbach was caring for his late father, who had been diagnosed with a stroke and oesophageal cancer, the record became both an outlet and distraction for the rockers who had agreed "it would be good for Dan to have something to do".

“We weren’t making a record. We were just jamming, like this is for us,” Auerbach says of Peaches!! “Really primal, in a moment when all the nerves were raw, just kinda screaming. We were going through a lot, trying to lift our spirits. I think my dad getting sick made me not give a fuck and just wanna scream for a bit.”

The Black Keys - Peaches! album artwork. Picture: Press

The Black Keys' Peaches! tracklist:

Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire Stop Arguing Over Me Who’s Been Foolin’ You It’s a Dream Tomorrow Night You Got To Lose Tell Me You Love Me She Does It Right Fireman Ring the Bell Nobody But You Baby

The Black Keys will embark on a North American tour to support the record and will visit festivals in Europe and the UK, playing the likes of Rock en Seine in Paris, France and Southsea's Victorious Festival, where they sit at the top of the bill alongside Richard Ashcroft and Kasabian.

Today also sees the Ohio twosome announce two dates in London, where they'll play London Eventim Apollo on 31st August, before bringing their tour to a close with another epic date the following day on at the O2 Academy Brixton on 1st September.

Fans who pre-order their Peaches! album will be able to access a pre-sale for the London shows on 11th February, before tickets become available here on Friday 14th.

