The Black Keys add third London date to 2026 UK leg of their Peaches 'n Kream Tour

The Black Keys' new album is set for release this year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The duo will now play a third night in the capital in September. Find out where they're headed and how you can be there!

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The Black Keys have added a third London show to their 2026 UK tour.

The Ohio duo - made up of Dan Auerbach and Pat Carney - previously announced a duo of dates in the capital this year, as part of their Peaches 'n Kream world tour, visiting London's Eventim Apollo on Monday 31st August, followed by a show on Tuesday 1st September at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Now, the Gold On The Ceiling rockers have announced a third consecutive date in the city, where they'll play British Airways ARC Olympia on Wednesday 2nd December.

All three dates will follow the band's bill-topping set at Victorious Festival 2026, where they top the bill alongside Richard Ashcroft and Kasabian.

Tickets for the new date go on presale here this Thursday 7th May from 10am, before going on general sale on Friday 8th May at 10am.

Visit theblackkeys.com for more.

The Black Keys add third London date to 2026 UK leg of Peaches 'n Kream World Tour. Picture: Press

See The Black Keys' 2026 London dates:

Monday 31st August: Eventim Apollo London

Tuesday 1st September: O2 Academy Brixton, London

Wednesday 2nd September: British Airways ARC Olympia, London

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The news comes after the band announced the details of their new album Peaches!, which follows the duo's 2025's No Rain, No Flowers - and is out now.

From it came the lead single You Got To Lose, which sees the band at their bluesy best and comes alongside an official music video:

The Black Keys - You Got To Lose (Official Music Video)

Written when singer and guitarist Dan Auerbach was caring for his late father, who had been diagnosed with a stroke and oesophageal cancer, the record became both an outlet and distraction for the rockers who had agreed "it would be good for Dan to have something to do".

“We weren’t making a record. We were just jamming, like this is for us,” Auerbach says of Peaches!! “Really primal, in a moment when all the nerves were raw, just kinda screaming. We were going through a lot, trying to lift our spirits. I think my dad getting sick made me not give a fuck and just wanna scream for a bit.”

Listen to The Black Keys' Peaches! album here:

The Black Keys' Peaches! tracklist:

Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire Stop Arguing Over Me Who’s Been Foolin’ You It’s a Dream Tomorrow Night You Got To Lose Tell Me You Love Me She Does It Right Fireman Ring the Bell Nobody But You Baby

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