Suede return with Disintegrate single, announce new album Antidepressants & plot London Southbank takeover

Suede have announced the news of their 10th studio album. Picture: Dean Chalkley

Brett Anderson and co have shared their plans to release their 10th studio album and play

Suede have returned with the details of their 10th studio album, Antidepressants, which is set for release on 5th September 2025.

From it comes the pulsating lead single, Disintegrate and its powerful accompanying black and white video, directed by Chris Turner.

Speaking about the new album, Brett Anderson says: “If Autofiction was our punk record, Antidepressants is our post-punk record. It’s about the tensions of modern life, the paranoia, the anxiety, the neurosis. We are all striving for connection in a disconnected world. This was the feel I wanted the songs to have. The album is called Antidepressants. This is broken music for broken people.”

Antidepressants was recorded live with Suede’s long-time producer Ed Buller, who first worked with the band when he produced their debut single The Drowners in 1992. Yet, 35 years into their career, Suede feel they are just starting. “It is genuinely exciting being in this band. It feels like we're still pushing creatively,” says Brett of the new album. “This is a widescreen and ambitious record,” adds bass player Mat Osman. “It's a big stage record and it's taking it up a gear.” This excitement drove the recording sessions, with Suede working between Belgium’s ICP Studios, London’s RAK, Sleeper Sounds, and RMV in Sweden.

Suede's Antidepressants album artwork. Picture: Press

Antidepressants will be available in multiple formats including CD (standard and deluxe), vinyl (standard and colour variants), picture disc LP, cassette and as a deluxe box set. All pre-orders are available here.

Antidepressants Tracklisting:

1. Disintegrate

2. Dancing With The Europeans

3. Antidepressants

4. Sweet Kid

5. The Sound And The Summer

6. Somewhere Between An Atom And A Star

7. Broken Music For Broken People

8. Trance State

9. Criminal Ways

10. June Rain

11. Life Is Endless, Life Is A Moment

Antidepressants Deluxe CD Track Listing:

12. Dirty Looks

13. Sharpening Knives

14. Overload

The band will also celebrate the release of their new album with a Suede Takeover at London's Southbank Centre throughout September 2025.

The gigs will be a full circle moment from the band, who return to the cultural landmark, for the first time since performing at the Royal Festival Hall for David Bowie's Meltdown in 2002.

Suede Takeover begins at the Royal Festival Hall on 13th and 14th September featuring two sets of Suede's fiercely loved classics, hits and brand new music. On September 17th the band will perform in the Purcell Room for an unusual and intimate off-mic evening with Suede. The residency closes on 19th September in the Queen Elizabeth Hall, with Suede’s first-ever full orchestral headline show, in collaboration with the Paraorchestra.

Southbank Centre members can access an exclusive ticket presale on Wednesday 21st May at 10am. Fans who pre-order the album from the official Suede store can access a presale from Thursday 22nd May at 10am. General on sale begins on Friday 23rd May at 10am here.

Suede Takeover at London's Southbank Centre. Picture: Press

Suede Takeover Dates:

13th September: London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre

14th September: London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre

17th September: London, Purcell Room, Southbank Centre

19th September: London, Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre

