Suede's 2026 Antidepressants UK tour dates: Everything you need to know

Suede have announced the news of their 10th studio album. Picture: Dean Chalkley

Brett Anderson and co have confirmed their plans to support their 10th studio album with dates next year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Suede announced their an Antidepressants UK tour for 2026.

After announcing the news of their 10th studio album - due out 5th September - and ahead of their sold-out Southbank Centre Takeover, which starts on Tuesday 26th August, Brett Anderson and co have confirmed their plans to support the record with dates across Britain next year.

Tickets for the dates - which kick off on at Folkestone's Leas Cliff Hall on 30th January and come to a close at the Brighton Centre on 21st February - go on general sale on Friday 29th August here.

Access to an exclusive fan tour presale from Wednesday 27th August is avialablewhen fans purchase the album from the official store.

Get Suede's Antidepressant tour dates and more below:

Suede's Antidepressants 2025 UK Tour dates. Picture: Press

Suede's 2026 Antidepressants UK tour dates:

30th January, Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

31st January, Portsmouth Guildhall

2nd February, Bristol, Beacon

3rd February, Guildford, G Live

5th February, Edinburgh, Usher Hall

6th February, Liverpool, Un Mountfort Hall

7th February, York, Barbican

9th February, Lincoln, The Engine Shed

10th February, Norwich, The LRC, UEA

11th February, Cambridge, Corn Exchange

13th February, Sheffield, Octagon

14th February, Newcastle, O2 City Hall

16th February, Coventry, HMV Empire

17th February, Bath, Forum

19th February, Nottingham, Rock City

20th February, Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

21st February, Brighton, Centre

Read more

Suede's Antidepressants album, which is released on 5ht September 2025 is available to pre-order now.

Suede's Antidepressants album artwork. Picture: Press

Speaking about the new album, Brett Anderson said: “If Autofiction was our punk record, Antidepressants is our post-punk record. It’s about the tensions of modern life, the paranoia, the anxiety, the neurosis. We are all striving for connection in a disconnected world. This was the feel I wanted the songs to have. The album is called Antidepressants. This is broken music for broken people.”

From the record comes lead single and album-opener Disintegrate, which you can watch the official video for below:

Suede - Disintegrate (Official Video)

Antidepressants was recorded live with Suede’s long-time producer Ed Buller, who first worked with the band when he produced their debut single The Drowners in 1992. Yet, 35 years into their career, Suede feel they are just starting. “It is genuinely exciting being in this band. It feels like we're still pushing creatively,” says Brett of the new album. “This is a widescreen and ambitious record,” adds bass player Mat Osman. “It's a big stage record and it's taking it up a gear.” This excitement drove the recording sessions, with Suede working between Belgium’s ICP Studios, London’s RAK, Sleeper Sounds, and RMV in Sweden.

The album will be available in multiple formats including CD (standard and deluxe), vinyl (standard and colour variants), picture disc LP, cassette and as a deluxe box set. All pre-orders are available here.

Antidepressants Tracklisting:

1. Disintegrate

2. Dancing With The Europeans

3. Antidepressants

4. Sweet Kid

5. The Sound And The Summer

6. Somewhere Between An Atom And A Star

7. Broken Music For Broken People

8. Trance State

9. Criminal Ways

10. June Rain

11. Life Is Endless, Life Is A Moment

Antidepressants Deluxe CD Track Listing:

12. Dirty Looks

13. Sharpening Knives

14. Overload

The Suede Takeover at London's Southbank Centre commences this month with sold-out shows and special programming.

The gigs will be a full circle moment from the band, who return to the cultural landmark for the first time since performing at the Royal Festival Hall for David Bowie's Meltdown in 2002.

Suede Takeover at London's Southbank Centre. Picture: Press

Suede Takeover Dates:

26th August: Clore Ballroom, Southbank Centre - SOLD OUT

12th September: Purcell Room, Southbank Centre, The Insatiable Ones Screening + Q+A - SOLD OUT

13th September: London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre - SOLD OUT

14th September: London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre - SOLD OUT

17th September: London, Purcell Room, Southbank Centre - SOLD OUT

19th September: London, Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre - SOLD OUT

Suede - For The Strangers (Live For Radio X and Stub Hub)

Read more: