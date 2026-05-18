Why is Nick Valensi taking a "temporary break" from The Strokes?

It was reported last week that The Strokes guitarist would be standing down from the band during their world tour.

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The Strokes have announced that their guitarist Nick Valensi is taking a “temporary break” from the band as they embark on their tour.

The 45‑year‑old musician sat out several shows with the Last Nite rockers earlier this year and now it has been confirmed that he will not be joining them on their recently announced dates.

The New York indie icons are set to play Bonnaroo Festival on 12th June before kicking off their dates on 15the June in Clarkston, Michigan.

Find out what else we know about their Nick Valensi announcement and more below...

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Why is Nick Valensi taking a break from The Strokes?

No official reason has been given for Nick Valensi's absence from The Strokes during their Reality Awaits world tour. On 14th May the band took to their Instagram Stories to confirm the news: "Nick Valensi will be taking a temporary break from the scheduled tour, but we look forward to his return".

Who's standing in for Nick Valensi on The Strokes' Tour?

The band have confirmed on Instagram that “holding down the guitar in the meantime is our old friend Steve Schiltz, who many of you will remember from the early NY days”.

Steve Schiltz is known as the vocalist, guitarist and co-founder of American indie rock band Longwave and also has music department credits on The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), and Bliss (2021), Cosmic Chaos (2023) and more.

Find out more about his projects here.

Where are The Strokes playing on their Reality Awaits tour?

12th June - Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

15th June - Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre17—Chicago, IL—United Center

19th June - Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center

21st June - Toronto, ON—RBC Amphitheatre

23rd June - Boston, MA—TD Garden

26th June - Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

27th June - Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion

8th August - San Francisco, CA—Outside Lands Music Festival

4th August - Tokyo, JP—Summer Sonic

15th August - Osaka, JP—Summer Sonic

22nd August - CA—Just Like Heaven

25th August - OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

27th August - Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena

28th August - Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

12th September - Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena

13th September - Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live

17th September - Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater

18th September - Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival

20th September - Asbury Park, NJ—Sea.Hear.Now Festival

6th October - London, UK—The O2

7th October - London, UK—The O2 - NEW DATE ADDED

11th October - Amsterdam, NL—Ziggo Dome

13th October - Dusseldorf, DE—PSD Bank Dome

15th October - Berlin, DE—Uber Arena

17th October - Bologna, IT—Unipol Arena

20th October - Barcelona, ES—Palau Sant Jordi

22th October - Paris, FR—Accor Arena

25th October - Newcastle, UK—Utilita Arena

26th October - Manchester, UK—Co-op Live

28th October - Dublin, IE—3Arena

Meanwhile, The Strokes - completed by Julian Casablancas, Nikolai Fraiture, Albert Hammond Jr., Fabrizio Moretti - are set to release Reality Awaits on 26th June 2026 via Cult Records/RCA. The album is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

The first track to be taken from the album is lead single Going Shopping, and the mournful second cut from the record Falling out of Love, which you can hear below:

The Strokes - Falling out of Love (Audio)

Reality Awaits marks the band's seventh studio album and follows Is This It (2001), Room on Fire (2003), First Impressions of Earth (2005), Angles (2011). Comedown Machine (2013) and The New Abnormal (2020).

See its artwork and tracklisting below:.

The Strokes' Reality Awaits album artwork. Picture: Press

See the tracklist for The Strokes' Reality Awaits album:

Psycho Shit Dine N'Dash Lonely in the Future Falling Out of Love Going to Babble On Going Shopping Liar's Remorse The Fruits of Conquest Pros and Cons

The Strokes play Someday at All Points East 2023

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