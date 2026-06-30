Watch The Strokes' official video for Going Shopping starring Walton Goggins

Walter Goggins stars in The Strokes' Julian Casablancas Going Shopping video. Picture: Johann Rashid

The White Lotus and Fallout actor stars in the official visuals for the lead track on the band's forthcoming album Reality Awaits.

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The Strokes have shared the official video for Going Shopping and it stars Hollywood actor Walton Goggins.

The video sees the NYC indie legends pay homage to Paul Simon's classic video You Can Call Me Al, starring Chevy Chase.

According to a press release, the band reached out to The Hateful Eight actor for a "dream, long-shot" cameo, and Goggins told the band on a call: "Let's go shopping!"

Casablancas and co traveled to Tenerife to meet up with the star for the promo, who was shooting on location in the Canary Islands for a feature film.

Watch their whimsical final product, in a music video directed by longtime collaborator Johann Rashid, below:

The Strokes - Going Shopping (Official Video)

Guitarist Nick Valensi doesn't feature in the video, after it was announced he was taking a break from the band and wouldn't be joining them on tour, but frontman Julian Casablancas reassured fans that he would "be back soon".

Responding to a fan who claimed on Instagram that the band had parted ways with the musician, the 12:51 singer wrote that it was "not true," andding: "he'll be back soon I'm sure."

The rocker went on: "Also he wasn't at last shoot [The Adults Are Talking] either btw... and video was supposed to be just me and Walton too... things just got a little crazy".

He concluded on the matter: "He'll be in the next one".

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The band's seventh studio album Reality Awaits is now set for release on 24th July video RCA Records and is available to pre-order here. Its lead single was followed up by the mournful Falling out of Love, which the band debuted on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Listen to the track below:

The Strokes - Falling out of Love (Audio)

Recorded in Costa Rica with famed producer Rick Rubin, Reality Awaits follows Is This It (2001), Room on Fire (2003), First Impressions of Earth (2005), Angles (2011). Comedown Machine (2013) and The New Abnormal (2020).

See the Reality Awaits artwork and tracklisting below and pre-order and pre-save the album here.

The Strokes' Reality Awaits album artwork. Picture: Press

See the The Strokes' Reality Awaits album tracklist:

Psycho Shit Dine N'Dash Lonely in the Future Falling Out of Love Going to Babble On Going Shopping Liar's Remorse The Fruits of Conquest Pros and Cons

The Strokes continue on from the momentum of their Coachella shows, with dates plotted across the globe, including a huge homecoming show at New York’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park and a UK & Ireland leg, which will see them play a duo of dates at The O2, London.

Support on selected dates across the globe includes Thundercat, Cage the Elephant, Hamilton Leithauser, Fat White Family, The Garden, Alex Cameron, Geordie Greep, Promiseland and ÖLÜM.

The Strokes add new date to The O2, London. Picture: Press

Visit thestrokes.com for their full tour dates and to buy tickets.

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