Listen to The Strokes' mournful new single Falling out of Love

By Jenny Mensah

The NYC indie icons have shared the latest cut to be taken from their forthcoming album Reality Awaits, which is due out this summer.

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The Strokes have shared a new single.

Falling out of Love is the next slice of music from the band's seventh studio album, Reality Awaits, which is set for release on 26th June 2026 via Cult Records/RCA..

Despite the wistful and lovelorn track seeing frontman Julian Casablancas display some of his best vocals to-date, it also sees him dial up the autotune to 11 on the chorus, dividing opinion among many of their fans.

Listen to the single below:

The Strokes - Falling out of Love (Audio)

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Falling out of Love follows Going Shopping—the album's lead single, which marked their first taste of new music since 2020.

The Strokes - Going Shopping (Audio)

Recorded in Costa Rica with famed producer Rick Rubin, Reality Awaits follows Is This It (2001), Room on Fire (2003), First Impressions of Earth (2005), Angles (2011). Comedown Machine (2013) and The New Abnormal (2020).

See Reality Awaits artwork and tracklisting below and pre-order and pre-save the album here.

The Strokes' Reality Awaits album artwork. Picture: Press

See the The Strokes' Reality Awaits tracklist album:

Psycho Shit Dine N'Dash Lonely in the Future Falling Out of Love Going to Babble On Going Shopping Liar's Remorse The Fruits of Conquest Pros and Cons

The band played their first of two stints at Coachella 2026 last weekend. They return to the Indio, California festival this weekend, which returns from 17th - 19th April.

Last month, the band revealed a global tour across North America, the U.K., Europe, South America and Japan, kicking off in June and running through the fall. The tour will see stops including two nights at Red Rocks, two nights at London’s The O2, Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre, Paris’ Accor Arena, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome and more. Thundercat, Cage the Elephant, Hamilton Leithauser, Fat White Family, The Garden, Alex Cameron, Geordie Greep, Promiseland and ÖLÜM will support select dates across the tour.

Following a huge performance at Coachella 2026, the band will embark on their own Reality Awaits 2026 global tour dates, which includes a UK & Ireland leg and a duo of dates The O2, London.

Their stint in the UK & Europe will see the band joined by Fat White Family and Alex Cameron as special guests.

The Strokes add new date to The O2, London. Picture: Press

See The Strokes' 2026 World Tour dates:

2nd June - Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

15th June - Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre17—Chicago, IL—United Center

19th June - Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center

21st June - Toronto, ON—RBC Amphitheatre

23rd June - Boston, MA—TD Garden

26th June - Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

27th June - Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion

8th August - San Francisco, CA—Outside Lands Music Festival

4th August - Tokyo, JP—Summer Sonic

15th August - Osaka, JP—Summer Sonic

22nd August - CA—Just Like Heaven

25th August - OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

27th August - Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena

28th August - Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

12th September - Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena

13th September - Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live

17th September - Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater

18th September - Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival

20th September - Asbury Park, NJ—Sea.Hear.Now Festival

6th October - London, UK—The O2

7th October - London, UK—The O2 - NEW DATE ADDED

11th October - Amsterdam, NL—Ziggo Dome

13th October - Dusseldorf, DE—PSD Bank Dome

15th October - Berlin, DE—Uber Arena

17th October - Bologna, IT—Unipol Arena

20th October - Barcelona, ES—Palau Sant Jordi

22th October - Paris, FR—Accor Arena

25th October - Newcastle, UK—Utilita Arena

26th October - Manchester, UK—Co-op Live

28th October - Dublin, IE—3Arena

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