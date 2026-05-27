The Strokes Julian Casablancas announced for Oxford Union Debate Society event

By Jenny Mensah

The Strokes frontman has been confirmed to speak at the world-famous university on Thursday 28th May.

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Julian Casablancas is set to take part in an Oxford institution this week.

The Strokes frontman is confirmed to speak at the The Oxford Union Debate Society, following in the footsteps of figures from the world of academia, entertainment, politics and more since 1823.

Casablancas appearance will take place this Thursday (28th May) from 4:30pm and members of the society can bring their non-member guest to the event, who will be charged a fee of £12.50.

The Last Nite rocker joins a long line of famous musicians and celebrities to appear at the Oxford Union, including Elton John, Shakira, The Smiths legend Johnny Marr, Stormzy and Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.

The Voidz rocker will no doubt have plenty of opinions when it comes to the state of the world at the moment, after he chose to take aim at Amazon and Jeff Bezos during The Strokes' Coachella set when he donned a t-shirt which read "crime" in the same font and design as the Amazon Prime logo.

The band also ended their weekend 2 set at the Indio California festival by playing a politically charged video montage, which showed footage of airstrikes in Iran and Gaza.

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Meanwhile, The Strokes are set to release their seventh studio album Reality Awaits on 26th June 2026 via Cult Records/RCA.

So far the band have released two singles from the record, the summery and infectious Going Shopping and the heartbreaking Falling out of Love.

Listen to the latter below:

The Strokes - Falling out of Love (Audio)

Recorded in Costa Rica with famed producer Rick Rubin, Reality Awaits follows Is This It (2001), Room on Fire (2003), First Impressions of Earth (2005), Angles (2011). Comedown Machine (2013) and The New Abnormal (2020).

See Reality Awaits artwork and tracklisting below and pre-order and pre-save the album here.

The Strokes' Reality Awaits album artwork. Picture: Press

See the The Strokes' Reality Awaits album tracklist:

Psycho Shit Dine N'Dash Lonely in the Future Falling Out of Love Going to Babble On Going Shopping Liar's Remorse The Fruits of Conquest Pros and Cons

The band also will embark on their own Reality Awaits 2026 global tour, which includes a UK & Ireland leg and a duo of dates at The O2, London.

Support on selected dates across the globe includes Thundercat, Cage the Elephant, Hamilton Leithauser, Fat White Family, The Garden, Alex Cameron, Geordie Greep, Promiseland and ÖLÜM.

Their stint in the UK & Europe will see the band joined by Fat White Family and Alex Cameron:

The Strokes add new date to The O2, London. Picture: Press

See The Strokes' 2026 World Tour dates:

12th June - Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

15th June - Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre17—Chicago, IL—United Center

19th June - Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center

21st June - Toronto, ON—RBC Amphitheatre

23rd June - Boston, MA—TD Garden

26th June - Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

27th June - Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion

8th August - San Francisco, CA—Outside Lands Music Festival

4th August - Tokyo, JP—Summer Sonic

15th August - Osaka, JP—Summer Sonic

22nd August - CA—Just Like Heaven

25th August - OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

27th August - Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena

28th August - Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

12th September - Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena

13th September - Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live

17th September - Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater

18th September - Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival

20th September - Asbury Park, NJ—Sea.Hear.Now Festival

6th October - London, UK—The O2

7th October - London, UK—The O2 - NEW DATE ADDED

11th October - Amsterdam, NL—Ziggo Dome

13th October - Dusseldorf, DE—PSD Bank Dome

15th October - Berlin, DE—Uber Arena

17th October - Bologna, IT—Unipol Arena

20th October - Barcelona, ES—Palau Sant Jordi

22th October - Paris, FR—Accor Arena

25th October - Newcastle, UK—Utilita Arena

26th October - Manchester, UK—Co-op Live

28th October - Dublin, IE—3Arena

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