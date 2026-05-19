Albert Hammond Jr. defends The Strokes' Reality Awaits: 'It’s my favourite album we’ve ever done'

On Air Now
Radio X Chilled with Sarah Gosling 10pm - 1am
19 May 2026, 23:01 | Updated: 19 May 2026, 23:37
The Strokes' guitarist has called the forthcoming record "intoxicatingly good" and said it's his favourite record they've recorded so far.
Albert Hammond Jr. has defended The Strokes' forthcoming album and said it's his favourite they've ever done.
The NYC indie rockers announced their seventh studio effort Reality Awaits would be released on on 26th June 2026 and so far they've shared lead single Going Shopping and Falling Out Of Love—both which have come against criticism for frontman Julian Casablancas' use of vocoder.
Last week, Albert Hammond Jr shared the artwork of the band's latest single with the caption "F.O.O.L" and fans rushed to the comments to share their mixed responses.
When one follower wrote: "Albert I know you don't like it bro you can tell us," the guitarist replied: "It’s my favorite album we’ve ever done. I can’t express how beautiful it is."
The rocker went on: "I listen to the whole thing and wanna start from the beginning again. It grows and grows and becomes intoxicatingly good."
It's not the first time the guitarist has shared his enthusiasm for the band's album back in 2013.
Speaking on The Shaky Experience podcast, he said: “There’s not much detail I can give besides what [Rubin] said. In my own words: We got to record in the most fantastical environment I have ever been able to record in."
“I almost want to leave part of that description to when the record comes out and what we show of it," he went on. "It was very exciting for me, and for all of us.”
Listen to the mournful Falling Out Of Love below:
The Strokes - Falling out of Love (Audio)
Recorded in Costa Rica with famed producer Rick Rubin, Reality Awaits follows Is This It (2001), Room on Fire (2003), First Impressions of Earth (2005), Angles (2011). Comedown Machine (2013) and The New Abnormal (2020).
See Reality Awaits artwork and tracklisting below and pre-order and pre-save the album here.
Read more:
The Strokes will embark on their Reality Awaits 2026 global tour dates, which include a UK & Ireland leg and a duo of dates at The O2, London.
Support on selected dates across the globe includes Thundercat, Cage the Elephant, Hamilton Leithauser, Fat White Family, The Garden, Alex Cameron, Geordie Greep, Promiseland and ÖLÜM.
Read more: