Albert Hammond Jr. defends The Strokes' Reality Awaits: 'It’s my favourite album we’ve ever done'

The Strokes Albert Hammond Jr at Austin City Limits Festival in 2025. Picture: Jim Bennett/WireImage

The Strokes' guitarist has called the forthcoming record "intoxicatingly good" and said it's his favourite record they've recorded so far.

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Albert Hammond Jr. has defended The Strokes' forthcoming album and said it's his favourite they've ever done.

The NYC indie rockers announced their seventh studio effort Reality Awaits would be released on on 26th June 2026 and so far they've shared lead single Going Shopping and Falling Out Of Love—both which have come against criticism for frontman Julian Casablancas' use of vocoder.

Last week, Albert Hammond Jr shared the artwork of the band's latest single with the caption "F.O.O.L" and fans rushed to the comments to share their mixed responses.

When one follower wrote: "Albert I know you don't like it bro you can tell us," the guitarist replied: "It’s my favorite album we’ve ever done. I can’t express how beautiful it is."

The rocker went on: "I listen to the whole thing and wanna start from the beginning again. It grows and grows and becomes intoxicatingly good."

It's not the first time the guitarist has shared his enthusiasm for the band's album back in 2013.

Speaking on The Shaky Experience podcast, he said: “There’s not much detail I can give besides what [Rubin] said. In my own words: We got to record in the most fantastical environment I have ever been able to record in."

“I almost want to leave part of that description to when the record comes out and what we show of it," he went on. "It was very exciting for me, and for all of us.”

Listen to the mournful Falling Out Of Love below:

The Strokes - Falling out of Love (Audio)

Recorded in Costa Rica with famed producer Rick Rubin, Reality Awaits follows Is This It (2001), Room on Fire (2003), First Impressions of Earth (2005), Angles (2011). Comedown Machine (2013) and The New Abnormal (2020).

See Reality Awaits artwork and tracklisting below and pre-order and pre-save the album here.

The Strokes' Reality Awaits album artwork. Picture: Press

See the The Strokes' Reality Awaits album tracklist:

Psycho Shit Dine N'Dash Lonely in the Future Falling Out of Love Going to Babble On Going Shopping Liar's Remorse The Fruits of Conquest Pros and Cons

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The Strokes will embark on their Reality Awaits 2026 global tour dates, which include a UK & Ireland leg and a duo of dates at The O2, London.

Support on selected dates across the globe includes Thundercat, Cage the Elephant, Hamilton Leithauser, Fat White Family, The Garden, Alex Cameron, Geordie Greep, Promiseland and ÖLÜM.

The Strokes add new date to The O2, London. Picture: Press

See The Strokes' 2026 World Tour dates:

12th June - Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

15th June - Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre17—Chicago, IL—United Center

19th June - Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center

21st June - Toronto, ON—RBC Amphitheatre

23rd June - Boston, MA—TD Garden

26th June - Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

27th June - Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion

8th August - San Francisco, CA—Outside Lands Music Festival

4th August - Tokyo, JP—Summer Sonic

15th August - Osaka, JP—Summer Sonic

22nd August - CA—Just Like Heaven

25th August - OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

27th August - Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena

28th August - Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

12th September - Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena

13th September - Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live

17th September - Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater

18th September - Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival

20th September - Asbury Park, NJ—Sea.Hear.Now Festival

6th October - London, UK—The O2

7th October - London, UK—The O2 - NEW DATE ADDED

11th October - Amsterdam, NL—Ziggo Dome

13th October - Dusseldorf, DE—PSD Bank Dome

15th October - Berlin, DE—Uber Arena

17th October - Bologna, IT—Unipol Arena

20th October - Barcelona, ES—Palau Sant Jordi

22th October - Paris, FR—Accor Arena

25th October - Newcastle, UK—Utilita Arena

26th October - Manchester, UK—Co-op Live

28th October - Dublin, IE—3Arena

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